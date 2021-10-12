Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Monday signed the declaration of Columbus Day as some left-wing politicians continue to redefine the holiday as "Indigenous Peoples' Day."

Ron DeSantis' declaration said that Columbus Day commemorates the life and legacy of the Italian explorer, Christopher Columbus.

The proclamation noted that Columbus made Europeans conscious of the existence of the New World and opened the door for the development of European settlements in the Western Hemisphere, which would eventually lead to the establishment of America, The Daily Wire reported.

Former President Benjamin Harrison has first proclaimed Columbus Day as a national holiday in 1892. However, the holiday has recently turned political.

The proclamation of the Republican governor said that Columbus stands a sole figure in Western Civilization who showed courage, "risk-taking, and heroism in the face of enormous odds."

The proclamation also said that the Italian explorer was a visionary who saw the possibilities of exploration beyond Europe and "a founding father who laid the foundation for what would one day become the U.S."

In a tweet, Ron DeSantis said that Columbus had shown "determination and perseverance" when he crossed the ocean more than 500 years ago.

Christopher Columbus displayed courage, determination, and perseverance when he sailed the ocean blue more than 500 years ago.



Happy Columbus Day! pic.twitter.com/6N0MlOkrvZ — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 11, 2021

Columbus Day is a federal holiday, but states and local governments can opt not to observe a federal holiday.

Opposition on Columbus Day Proclamation in Florida

Democratic candidate for governor, Rep. Charlie Crist, said that Florida would not be what it is today without the Tribal Nations that lived before.

Crist added that Indigenous Peoples' Day recognizes and honors the invaluable contributions they had given to the state and nation.

In a tweet, State Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fred celebrated the "many indigenous communities" and recognized the many wrongs still happening today, Sun-Sentinel reported.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also commemorated the Indigenous Peoples' Day, tweeting that it was a day to reflect on Taino and Arawak ancestors, who were the indigenous people of the Caribbean and Florida, Breitbart News reported.

On Friday, President Joe Biden has also issued a proclamation commemorating Indigenous Peoples' Day. Biden was the first president to do so.

Joe Biden also released a separate Columbus Day proclamation, praising the role of Italian Americans in U.S. society. However, the president also cited the violence and harm that Columbus and other explorers at the time they brought on the Americas.

Joe Biden said federal policies had systemically sought to assimilate and displace Native people and eradicate Native cultures for generations, Fox News reported.

The president added that with the Indigenous Peoples' Day proclamation, they recognize the Indigenous peoples' resilience and strength, as well as the positive impact they contributed.

Indigenous Peoples' Day

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Monday issued a formal apology "for the tragedies inflicted upon Native American families and communities at boarding schools in Wisconsin" and across the country.

According to The Hill, Evers signed the executive order on Monday. In a series of tweets, he noted that they share responsibility and have a moral obligation "to pursue the truth and to bring these injustices to light."

He noted that understanding and acknowledgment are essential for accountability and healing. Wisconsin is home to at least 10 Native American boarding schools, where hundreds or possibly thousands of Native youths died from disease or neglect.

