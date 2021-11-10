Three people in Louisiana were facing sex trafficking charges for allegedly allowing an 11-year-old girl to be sexually abused for years in exchange for money or drugs.

The Vernon Parish Sheriff Department identified the suspects as Everett West, 41; Dina Guidry, 56; and Bobby Tisdale, 38, all of Rosepine, Louisiana.

Crime Online reported that the girl said she was in the room with Guidry when she was being sexually assaulted on several occasions.

In a statement, police said investigators obtained information from other adults who indicated that Tisdale offered the child to them for "sexual contact." Detectives also believed that other persons have also been offered access to the child for "illicit purposes."

Police started the investigation in August after detectives received a complaint involving the alleged sex trafficking of a child under the age of 13. The charges indicate that Guidry and Tisdale are the victim's parents or guardians.

Sex Trafficking Victim in Louisiana Details Rape Experience

The sheriff's department said the 11-year-old girl has detailed her years of sexual abuse at the hands of her guardians.

According to the police, the girl disclosed that the abuse involved several individuals who had engaged in sexual contact with her since she was eight years old. The girl further noted that the three suspects "engaged in the rampant use of illegal narcotics within the home."

"Detectives believe that the sexual contact with the child was provided to individuals in exchange for monetary benefits or illegal narcotics," the sheriff's department said.

Aside from using drugs, the 11-year-old girl also revealed that she and other children in the home were physically abused.

The sheriff's department confirmed that the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services had already removed the children from the residence and relocated them to "a safe environment," Law and Crime reported.

Louisiana Guardians Arrested Over Sexual Trafficking

Police said the three suspects have all been charged with multiple crimes involving the sexual and physical abuse of the girl.

Tisdale has been charged with four counts of first-degree rape of a victim under age 13, human trafficking, improper supervision of a minor by a parent or guardian, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and indecent behavior with a juvenile. His bond was set at $3.1 million.

Guidry was charged with four counts of first-degree rape of a victim under age 13, human trafficking, improper supervision of a minor by a parent or guardian, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, and indecent behavior with a juvenile. Her bond was set at $2.95 million.

West was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, one count of first-degree rape under the age of 13, and indecent behavior with a juvenile. His bond was set at $400,000.

The sheriff's office said all three suspects remain in custody. It added that "the investigation into the systemic abuse of this child is ongoing and additional arrests are expected."

