Meghan Markle apologized to the Court of Appeal for forgetting that she told a royal aide to brief the authors of the Finding Freedom biography.

Markle and Prince Harry had earlier insisted they did not cooperate with the writers of the book.

Markle said that she had forgotten to tell the aide details of what to reveal when the aide is to meet with them, according to a Daily Mail report.

Markle had emailed her then communications secretary, Jason Knauf, regarding a detailed briefing noted on December 10, 2018, which included some helpful background reminders about her estranged family.

There were also notes of Markle's version of events of a tiara incident involving Queen Elizabeth.

She denied intentionally misleading the High Court after an appeal heard her former communications secretary provide information to the authors of the Finding Freedom autobiography.

Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote the Finding Freedom autobiography.

Knauf said that the book was discussed on a routine basis and was discussed directly with the Duchess of Sussex multiple times in person and over email, according to a BBC News report.

Finding Freedom Autobiography Discussions

Knauf also discussed that there was planning of meeting with the authors when it comes to providing background information. He added that Markle had given him briefing points to share with them, including information on how she had "very minimal contact" with her half-siblings during her childhood.

There was also evidence included in emails that there was a need to conceal any involvement by Prince Harry and Markle.

Harry reportedly said that he totally agreed to what they have to be able to say that they did not have anything to do with it, according to the former aide.

Knauf said that he advised getting the authors in touch with friends of the duchess, telling Harry that it was not a good idea, according to The Daily Beast report.

Knauf said he emailed Harry that he would meet the authors to help with the factual accuracy and context.

Harry allegedly replied and said that the truth is very much needed and would be appreciated, particularly about the "Markle/wedding stuff."

Knauf said that the briefing points included information on her family, her happiness about moving to Windsor, details surrounding the tiara for her wedding, which had been selected and had been misinterpreted by media.

Knauf said that he also received an email from Harry asking if he was planning to give the writers a rough idea of what Markle has been through over the last through years, citing media onslaught and cyberbullying.

Markle said that he accepted that Knauf provided some information to the authors of the book and did so with her knowledge. However, she said that the extent of the information he shared was unknown to her.

The duchess said that it was not in her intentions to mislead the court nor the defendant.

Markle said that she would have been willing to cite the exchanges with Knauf if she had been aware of it.

