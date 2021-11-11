U.S. President Joe Biden called baseball player Satchel Paige "the great negro" during his Veterans Day speech at Arlington National Cemetery on Thursday before he went on and corrected himself.

Biden was paying tribute to former U.S. Ambassador to Hungary Donald Blinken, an Army veteran, during his speech and mentioned a story about Paige. Donald was the father of Secretary of State Antony Blinken, according to a Fox News report.

Paige played in the so-called "Negro leagues" before moving to Major League Baseball in the 1940s.

Biden said that he has adopted the attitude of the "great negro" at the time, a pitcher of Negro leagues and went on to become the great pitcher in the Major League Baseball after Jackie Robinson.

Biden said that he was referring to Paige.

The president said that Paige is amazing, adding that no one's ever pitched a win at age 47.

The Negro league was composed with teams of African Americans during the 1920s with some Latin Americans, according to the U.S. Sun report.

Paige played in both the Negro League and the Major League. His career was well-documented in the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

Veterans Day

Biden also honored Gen. Ray Odierno, who was the one who led the U.S. troops during the Iraq War. The president added that it was also an honor that his son Major Biden served under Odierno's command at the time, according to a Daily Mail report.

Biden also spoke about Vietnam veteran, late Sen. Max Cleland, who lost three limbs during the war. The president noted that Cleland understands the price of war and knew it more than anyone else could know. He added that Cleland went on to promote the care of wounded veterans and Americans.

Biden said that everybody should remember on Veterans Day that there's nothing low risk or low cost about war.

Biden's "The Great Negro" Gaffe

Social media users were quick to question Biden's last comments, raising eyebrows on his choice of words when he was referencing to the baseball league.

One social media user said not to make any excuses for Biden's statement. Another one asked how people voted for Biden. The user went on and said that Biden seems to not know what year he is living in.

A conservative site, For America, tweeted and said that Biden's reference to Paige as "the great Negro" sounds just as terrible one might think it would, according to The Gazette report.

The president's latest gaffe, aside from the reference of Paige, was the one that involves the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles. There were reports that Biden reportedly broke wind loudly at the COP26 climate change summit. Parker Bowles has reportedly not stopped talking about the incident of the president's "long fart," saying that it was impossible to ignore.

An insider said that the royal was taken aback when she heard the American president broke wind as they were talking during the climate summit in Glasgow.

