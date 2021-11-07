President Joe Biden has reportedly let out a "long, loud fart" while talking to the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles, at the COP26 climate change summit.

Parker Bowles has reportedly not stopped talking about Biden's breaking wind, New York Post reported. The source said it was long and loud and impossible to ignore and that the Duchess has not stopped talking about the incident.

This was not the first time that the 78-year-old president was reported that he broke wind. Republicans, including former President Donald Trump, posted a video clip of Biden with a "suspicious" noise while live-streaming an exchange with Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wold in May 2020, Daily Mail reported.

However, a separate video was found to have been falsified by including a fake flatulence sound. It circulated on social media and briefly trended on Twitter under #Fartgate.

Joe Biden met Parker Bowles during a reception at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery on Monday. Prince Charles, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, and Boris Johnson also attended the reception. Parker Bowles has been married to Prince Charles since 2005.

President Joe Biden at COP26 Climate Change Summit

A video of the president shows him to be seemingly sleeping during the COP26 climate change summit. Joe Biden was initially seen listening to a speaker. However, a few seconds later, the president closed his eyes and continued it that way as the speech continued.

The video also showed the U.S. aide approaching Biden, who then opened his eyes and continued listening to the speech, NDTV reported. Biden applauded after the speech concluded.

South African disability rights activist Eddie Ndopu delivered a pre-recorded message to which the president was listening when he closed his eyes.

During the speech, Joe Biden had shut his eyes for around 20 seconds, which was a matter noticed by the netizens. The president has also been warned eight times by event organizers for going past the three-minute speech period.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden has apologized for Trump's actions in taking the United States out of the Paris Climate Accord. He vowed that Americans would devote more resources to fighting climate change.

The president also called on world leaders to reduce their methane gas emissions by 30 percent before the end of the decade.

COP26 Criticisms

Climate campaigners and environmental activists have something to say against this year's COP26 climate change summit. They said it was the "most exclusionary" they have ever known, CNBC News reported.

In a statement, a COP spokesperson said the U.K. is committed to hosting an inclusive climate change summit event. Some of the criticisms against the event include logistical difficulties, lack of attendees from the Global South, and exclusion of people with disabilities.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg noted that the recent climate change summit was a failure. Thunberg noted that the summit has turned into a PR event with leaders promising huge commitments and targets for climate change.

Thunberg spoke on stage shortly after a strike organized by "Fridays For Future." The strike had marched 1.6 miles from Kelvingrove Park to George Park in Glasgow.

