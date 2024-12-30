En español

With the holiday season approaching, many people are already planning their New Year's Eve celebrations.

A recent WalletHub report highlights cities in the U.S. offering the best New Year's Eve experiences without breaking the bank.

Read more: Belinda Announces Release Date for More Music and Other Plans for 2025

Analysts evaluated 100 major cities based on 26 key metrics, including fireworks regulations, dining, and lodging options.

The top 5 U.S. cities for New Year's Eve:

New York, NY: Famous for the Times Square ball drop, it remains the ultimate celebration destination.

Orlando, FL: Perfect for families, featuring fireworks and events at theme parks.

@stephanieinorlando ✨ Christmas event in Orlando inside a Garden✨ 🎄 One more year I am present at this stunning event! Get ready to live a unique experience at Dazzling Nights - the biggest and brightest Christmas event in a Garden in Orlando! 🌟 From November 29, 2024 to January 5, 2025, on select nights, Harry P. Leu Gardens will be transformed into a true paradise of lights, with over a million twinkling lights, enchanted forests, magical sculptures and lots of music for the whole family! 🎶✨ 🚶‍♀️ It's 1.2 km of enchantment, with an interactive walk full of new attractions, such as: 🎁In addition, the event features Christmas delights, special drinks (including for adults) and lots of live music to liven up your night even more! 🍫 🗓️ When: November 29, 2024 to January 5, 2025 📍 Where: Harry P. Leu Gardens, Orlando, FL 🎟️ Tickets: From $22 for adults and $19 for children (over 3 years old). Children up to 2 years old enter for free! 🚗 Parking available on site for a small fee. 👣 Buy your tickets in advance at www.dazzlingorlando.com and guarantee the best experience! 💁🏼‍♀️ Follow me for more tips on the best things to do in Orlando and the holiday season! ✨ #thingstodoinorlando #stufftodoinorlando #orlandofl ♬ It's Beginning to Look a Lot like Christmas - Michael Bublé

San Diego, CA: With mild weather, it's ideal for outdoor parties.

Las Vegas, NV: The "city of sin" is known for extravagant shows and parties on New Year's.

Chicago, IL: Offers vibrant nightlife and unique events.

Other notable cities include Atlanta, Miami, San Francisco, Pittsburgh, Seattle, Denver, Los Angeles, Buffalo, Virginia Beach, Anaheim, Reno, Louisville, Birmingham, Boston, and Philadelphia.

International destinations

Outside of the U.S., several global cities also deliver unforgettable celebrations:

Paris: Fireworks light up the Eiffel Tower at midnight.

Berlin: Hosts a massive party at the Brandenburg Gate to ring in the new year.

Rio de Janeiro: Features tropical beach festivities at Copacabana.

This year, over 128 million Americans are expected to travel during New Year's, with 65% driving to their destinations. Additionally, 54% plan to celebrate with family or friends.

The average cost for a couple to enjoy dinner and a show in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago is approximately $807.

Budget-Friendly Tips:

Book early: Claire Stewart, associate professor at CUNY, advises early reservations to save money. Avoid peak travel days: Joshua A. Roe, Ph.D., from West Virginia University, suggests traveling a day before or after New Year's Eve to cut costs. Opt for affordable lodging: Traditional B&Bs or Airbnb rentals often offer better rates than large hotels. Enjoy local activities: Instead of pricey all-inclusive events, consider bars or clubs for budget-friendly fun. Use public transportation: Karin Curran from Nichols College warns against driving on New Year's Eve, recommending public transit or hosting celebrations at home instead.

Personal preferences matter

Harold S. Lee, Ph.D., from the University of North Texas, encourages choosing celebrations that align with your interests, whether lively or laid-back.

The key is to welcome the new year joyfully without overspending or stressing over crowds.

Prepare to ring in the new year with style and financial savvy. Happy New Year!