Here are the Best Destinations to Make Your New Year's Eve Unforgettable
Based on expenses and other factors, here are the best cities to celebrate your New Year's Eve.
With the holiday season approaching, many people are already planning their New Year's Eve celebrations.
A recent WalletHub report highlights cities in the U.S. offering the best New Year's Eve experiences without breaking the bank.
Analysts evaluated 100 major cities based on 26 key metrics, including fireworks regulations, dining, and lodging options.
The top 5 U.S. cities for New Year's Eve:
New York, NY: Famous for the Times Square ball drop, it remains the ultimate celebration destination.
Orlando, FL: Perfect for families, featuring fireworks and events at theme parks.
San Diego, CA: With mild weather, it's ideal for outdoor parties.
Las Vegas, NV: The "city of sin" is known for extravagant shows and parties on New Year's.
Chicago, IL: Offers vibrant nightlife and unique events.
Other notable cities include Atlanta, Miami, San Francisco, Pittsburgh, Seattle, Denver, Los Angeles, Buffalo, Virginia Beach, Anaheim, Reno, Louisville, Birmingham, Boston, and Philadelphia.
International destinations
Outside of the U.S., several global cities also deliver unforgettable celebrations:
Paris: Fireworks light up the Eiffel Tower at midnight.
Berlin: Hosts a massive party at the Brandenburg Gate to ring in the new year.
Rio de Janeiro: Features tropical beach festivities at Copacabana.
This year, over 128 million Americans are expected to travel during New Year's, with 65% driving to their destinations. Additionally, 54% plan to celebrate with family or friends.
The average cost for a couple to enjoy dinner and a show in major cities like New York, Los Angeles, and Chicago is approximately $807.
Budget-Friendly Tips:
- Book early: Claire Stewart, associate professor at CUNY, advises early reservations to save money.
- Avoid peak travel days: Joshua A. Roe, Ph.D., from West Virginia University, suggests traveling a day before or after New Year's Eve to cut costs.
- Opt for affordable lodging: Traditional B&Bs or Airbnb rentals often offer better rates than large hotels.
- Enjoy local activities: Instead of pricey all-inclusive events, consider bars or clubs for budget-friendly fun.
- Use public transportation: Karin Curran from Nichols College warns against driving on New Year's Eve, recommending public transit or hosting celebrations at home instead.
Personal preferences matter
Harold S. Lee, Ph.D., from the University of North Texas, encourages choosing celebrations that align with your interests, whether lively or laid-back.
The key is to welcome the new year joyfully without overspending or stressing over crowds.
Prepare to ring in the new year with style and financial savvy. Happy New Year!
