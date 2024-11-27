En español

In Los Angeles, California, the new year will kick off with a spectacle of incredible Latin music. The city has once again been chosen to host top Latin artists like Maluma, Manuel Turizo, Kapo, Emilia, and Xavi at the iconic 'Calibash' event, produced by La Mega and La Música.

Known as the crown jewel of live Latin music concerts, Calibash will take place on January 18, 2025, at the legendary Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, featuring performances from Latin superstars. Manuel Turizo, Xavi, Wisin, Kapo, Emilia, and other artists will bring their talents to the stage, promising an unforgettable night filled with energy, rhythm, and the best of Latin America's talent.

As if that weren't enough, it has been announced that the show will include special surprise guest performances guaranteed to captivate and thrill the audience.

When and Where to Buy Tickets?

To be part of this historic event and experience an unparalleled show, tickets can be purchased at axs.com, where you can also secure parking for your car as parking lots are guaranteed to be packed.

Still on the fence? Download the La Música app and tune in to La Mega 96.3 FM to stay updated on upcoming surprises and daily exclusive promotions. So don't wait—act fast and get your tickets!

The Beginning

Since 2015, Calibash has been a favorite among Latinos in the United States. The first concert was held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and featured renowned artists like Don Omar, Carlos Vives, Pitbull, Tego Calderón, Wisin, Plan B, Farruko, J Álvarez, Gente de Zona, 3BallMTY, and Maluma—many of whom are returning in 2025.

Today, Calibash is regarded as the most iconic Latin music festival in the U.S., bringing together the world's top artists to kick off each new year. Will you be in attendance or will you miss out?