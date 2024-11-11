In Spanish

DFZM is a new name making waves in Colombia's reggaeton scene. At just 18, this young talent from Buenaventura has earned himself a spot alongside some of the genre's biggest stars in the highly anticipated collaboration '+57.' But who is this emerging artist sharing credits with Karol G, Feid, Maluma, and J Balvin?

Dylan Zambrano, known as DFZM, is Colombia's latest reggaeton sensation. His journey began in the streets of Buenaventura, where his rap skills went viral on social media in 2022. His talent quickly caught the attention of streaming influencers like Westcol and channels like Dímelo King, eventually leading to a deal with La Créme, run by renowned songwriter Keityn.

Since then, DFZM has been building his career step by step, with tracks like 'Cartagena,' 'La Joya,' and 'Ayy Gono' getting him a growing fanbase on digital platforms. His collaboration on 'Todos Mienten' with Cali-based artists Soley and Esteban Rojas showcased his teamwork and musical versatility.

Now, DFZM takes a quantum leap in his career by joining "+57," a track that brings together Colombia's top reggaeton stars. Named after Colombia's country code, the song is a tribute to the nation's urban music and is poised to become an anthem for genre fans. The lineup of "+57" is a dream team. Joining DFZM is Karol G, the "Bichota" of reggaeton, who leads the project with her unmistakable style. Feid brings his signature flow, while J Balvin and Maluma add their international star power. The team is completed by Ryan Castro, Blessd, and producer Ovy On The Drums, creating a powerhouse of Colombian reggaeton talent.The track was released on November 7, 2024, and it's already a massive hit. The music video, showing the artists in a Los Angeles recording studio, captures the energy and chemistry among them during the creative process. For DFZM, this collaboration is a milestone. On social media, the young artist has shared his excitement and gratitude. In a recent Instagram post to his 300,000 followers, DFZM thanked Karol G for making this dream a reality and expressed his pride in being part of a project that celebrates Colombian talent.

Fans have responded enthusiastically, with messages of support and anticipation filling his social media. Many see him as the next big name in Colombian reggaeton, celebrating his inclusion alongside established stars.