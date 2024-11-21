En español

The Mexican regional music artist Xavi confirmed in an interview what many had speculated for months: he became a father nine months ago.

The singer-songwriter of hits like 'La Diabla' shared the challenges he faced upon learning the news and how fatherhood has transformed him. In an interview with Ozz for the YouTube channel 'Acá Entre Nozz,' Xavi opened up about his nine-month-old son and his reaction to finding out he was going to be a father at just 18 years old.

"When I found out this little guy was on the way, I thought, 'Oh crap.' I didn't have the means to pay for everything, and I told myself, 'I need to step up, start working, and figure things out because this baby is about to be born, and we have nothing.' We had nothing," he admitted.

Xavi clarified that he now takes full responsibility for his son, born from his relationship with Emily Alexandra, who recently announced on Instagram that their child had been hospitalized, though Xavi did not comment on this matter.

"Nowadays, we can afford the diapers and all that, but when I first found out I was going to be a dad, I got serious. I started working hard and focused on everything. I was about 17 or 18 at the time. I left the parties behind and got my priorities straight," he said. He also explained that this life change led him to turn down lucrative opportunities, including major collaborations with renowned artists like Darell.

"It's not that I didn't want to do it. I have a lot of responsibilities and a family to care for. When I'm not here, I'm with my family. I was living my life as a father, and I had to sacrifice a lot. But it was all to be the best dad I could be for my little one," he explained.

Finally, Xavi emphasized that he rarely talks about his private life and hopes his fans will respect his decision.

"It's not something I like to share. I feel that not everyone enjoys exposing their personal life. I think everyone has their own life, and it should be respected," he concluded.