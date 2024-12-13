En español

2024 has been a busy year for Belinda. Alongside her music career, and acting she made notable appearances at public events, like her runway debut for L'Oréal Paris during Fashion Week.

However, 2025 promises to be equally, if not more, packed with work and surprises. In an interview with El Heraldo de México, the Spanish-born Mexican singer revealed some of her upcoming projects. The "Princess of Latin Pop" reflected on 2024 as a year full of work and expressed her gratitude, highlighting the release of five singles.

Belinda acknowledged that this achievement was a significant effort, as each song was accompanied by a music video and proper promotion—a feat in the music industry. She also celebrated her collaborations and announced a new one for the coming year.

"There were amazing duets with Natanael Cano and Kenia Os. In January, I'll release a new song called 'La Cuadrada,' which I recorded with Tito Doble P. It's also a great single," said the singer and actress.

In addition to 'Jackpot' and '300 Noches' with Kenia Os and Natanael Cano, respectively, Belinda released 'Cactus,' 'Bugatti,' and 'La Mala.' These tracks are believed to be part of her upcoming album. This year, she also collaborated with artists such as Cher, Enrique Iglesias, Kevin AMF, and Neton Vega.

Belinda confirmed that her musical journey is far from over and promised more songs and an album set to release in March 2025, exploring a variety of genres.

"In March, my new album comes out with fresh pop tracks, corridos tumbados, cumbias, urban sounds—a little bit of everything. It's going to be a great album, and I'm almost done with it," she shared about her fifth studio album.

With this new project, Belinda is preparing to return to the stage with a tour featuring her classic hits alongside her latest work. While details of the tour are yet to be announced, updates are expected as the album's promotion unfolds. Belinda has made it clear she is determined to maintain her title as the "Princess of Latin Pop" while continuing to explore acting, as she did this year with her role as Paola Durante in the Amazon series '¿Quién lo mató?'

Looking ahead, 2025 brings another series for Belinda, this time a musical starring Regina Blandón and Luis Gerardo Méndez. This production aims to be a landmark in Latin American television history.

"There's also a fantastic series called 'Mentiras' with Luis Gerardo Méndez, Mariana Treviño, and Regina Blandón. It's the first Latin musical series in history, adapted from a very successful play from the past 15 years," Belinda explained.

This new Amazon Prime project experienced some delays during filming due to Belinda's health complications earlier this year. She underwent surgery in March for a tumor but thankfully recovered well.

After a triumphant 2024, Belinda is ready to take on 2025 with exciting projects that thrill both her and her fans, marking her continued success across her many talents.