The holiday season has begun, and while many are in a festive mood, not everything is going smoothly for the British royal family's employees. An intoxicated Buckingham Palace staff member was reportedly detained following a fight and property damage and was accused of disturbing the peace.

According to an exclusive report by The Sun, the incident began when around 50 palace employees gathered at a bar on Victoria Street in central London to continue an evening that had started at Buckingham Palace. Sources told the tabloid that the woman involved became heavily intoxicated and caused chaos at the venue.

"I've never seen one person get that crazy during a night out. She was on another level." a witness told the newspaper, claiming the woman broke several glasses and became unruly.

London police stated that the individual also attempted to assault bar staff. However, authorities have not revealed her identity or her role at Buckingham Palace.

"Officers were called to a pub on Victoria Street following reports of a customer breaking glasses and attempting to assault a staff member," police confirmed.

The 24-year-old woman reportedly spent a night in jail before being released with a fine for public disorder. So far, police have not confirmed whether she will face charges for assault or property damage.

Buckingham Palace responds to the incident

Buckingham Palace acknowledged the situation after receiving numerous inquiries. A spokesperson confirmed that the incident would be investigated.

"We are aware of an off-duty incident involving several members of the Royal Household staff who had attended a reception at the Palace earlier in the day. While this was an informal social gathering and not an official Palace Christmas party, the matter will be thoroughly investigated," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson further told the BBC that following the investigation, "a robust disciplinary process followed in relation to individual staff and appropriate action taken."