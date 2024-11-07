In Spanish

Tijuana band Grupo Firme's lead vocalist, Eduin Caz, and fellow singer and songwriter Max Peraza, opened the doors of their new business, Agustito, to the public on November 5. This new establishment, specializing in seafood like sushi and other delicacies, also offers live music from Sinaloa.

The restaurant's grand opening was attended by several celebrities, including Mexican comedian Capi Pérez, musician Lenín Ramírez, and MasterChef MX winner Ricardo Peralta and is now available to the public.

However, the biggest surprise of the night was a humble gesture from Caz and Peraza that left guests pleasantly surprised. The two owners stepped into the kitchen, washing dishes and utensils used during the welcome dinner. Caz shared part of this experience on his Instagram stories, showing himself scrubbing a glass cup before finishing his beer.

Later, both Caz and Max took a moment to sing a few Grupo Firme songs for the guests.

Photos, videos, and comments on the show 'Venga La Alegría' captured Caz's down-to-earth attitude, as he not only helped with the dishes but also served guests, personally attending tables and bringing orders to tables.

Peraza was also hands-on, assisting with the preparation and organization of Agustito's menu, signaling their commitment to personally manage the restaurant as much as their schedules allow.

For fans looking to visit Agustito, the restaurant is located in the Cuauhtémoc district of Mexico City. The menu is largely seafood-focused and includes a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, live music, and a family-friendly atmosphere.