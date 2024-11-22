En español

The Miss Universe pageant is known for its surprises, but few are as unique as the dress worn by the director of Miss Congo's national beauty organization. Days after the beauty pageant, held in Mexico City, internet users discovered a startling detail: Anado Kabika had chosen a dress made entirely of condoms. Yes, you read that right.

However, Kabika's choice was not merely for shock value but carried a significant message. The director of the Democratic Republic of Congo's beauty pageant explained that her unusual outfit aimed to promote safe sex and raise awareness about the prevention of sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV.

She emphasized that while the disease is often overlooked, it continues to affect millions worldwide. Remarkably, Kabika disclosed that the dress was made using a mix of new and used condoms, symbolizing the importance of repurposing awareness efforts for ongoing health challenges. "It's important for everyone to use condoms. People have stopped using them, but we need to protect ourselves because HIV still exists. Yes, some of the condoms here have been used, and others are new. I combined them. It's very important for people to use condoms," said Kabika during an interview.

El vestido de condones de la directora nacional del Miss República Democrática del Congo 😅🙈#MissUniverse #MissUniverse2024 pic.twitter.com/Lr7sYUV2Bd — Miss Coronas (@miss_coronas) November 21, 2024

Reactions from the public have been mixed. While many praised her bold initiative to use the global platform of Miss Universe to deliver a powerful and critical health message, others expressed discomfort with the use of previously used condoms as part of the dress' design.

Kabika joins a growing list of pageant participants who have used their spotlight to address pressing social and political issues. For example, during the 2021 Miss Universe competition, Bernadette Belle from Singapore walked the stage in a national costume featuring a cape emblazoned with the phrase "Stop Asian Hate," calling attention to rising violence against Asian communities. In the same year, Miss Uruguay, Lola de los Santos, wore a costume advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and denouncing hatred and violence against the community.

Similarly, Thuzar Wint Lwin, Miss Myanmar, appeared in a traditional outfit holding a scroll that urged the world to "Pray for Myanmar" as her country faced one of its most severe political crises.

Kabika's bold statement underscores the power of the Miss Universe platform to amplify global issues. Her decision highlights the need for accessible information and ongoing awareness about public health concerns that continue to impact lives worldwide.