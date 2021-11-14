The Department of Justice (DOJ) said it would "vigorously defend" President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate after an appeals court upheld its decision to put it on hold.

On Friday, a three-member panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans affirmed its ruling to halt implementation of the vaccine mandate for companies with 100 workers or more, with the deadline set on January 4, 2022.

The DOJ's comments were confirmed by a source, saying that its move to defend Biden's vaccine mandate is "just the beginning" of the review of the standard from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), The Daily Mail reported.

"The Department will continue to vigorously defend the standard and looks forward to obtaining a definitive resolution following the consolidation of all the pending cases for further review," a spokesperson from the DOJ noted.

U.S. Appeals Court on Joe Biden's Vaccine Mandate

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed its ruling on the OSHA order in a new opinion published Friday, CNBC reported.

The appellate court called Biden's vaccine mandate "fatally flawed" and "staggeringly overboard," arguing that the requirements surpass the authority of the federal government and raise "serious constitutional concerns."

The appeals court, which is considered one of the most conservative in the country, initially blocked the mandate on November 6 pending review in response to challenges by the Republican attorneys general of Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi, Utah, and South Carolina.

Although the court has not yet ruled on the "constitutionality" of the said vaccine requirements, the three-judge panel from the court of appeals made it clear that the lawsuits that aim to overturn Biden's vaccine mandate would likely "succeed on the merits."

It can be recalled that at least 27 states have filed legal challenges in at least six federal appeals courts after OSHA released its rules regarding Biden's vaccine mandate on November 4.

Joe Biden Admin Says Court's Decision Could Cost 'Hundreds of Lives' Per Day

The Biden administration has already asked the court to lift the pause. The administration warned that delaying implementation "would likely cost dozens or even hundreds of lives per day" as the coronavirus spreads.

The lawyers representing the Biden administration argued in their court filings that the reopening of workplaces and Delta variant remains a threat to the American workers.

The OSHA developed the said vaccine requirements under the emergency authority established by Congress, which allows the agency to shorten the process in issuing workplace safety and health standards. Such standards are normally known to take years before enforcement.

Last week, White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said they are "confident" about the OSHA rules imposing compulsory vaccines on private companies.

Jean-Pierre noted that the Biden administration has the authority to protect the American workers, adding that actions announced by the president were made to save lives and stop the spread of COVID-19.

