Southwest Airlines backpedaled on their decision to put their employees who are seeking vaccine exemptions under unpaid leave in early December.

The changes on the airline's vaccine mandate were announced by Southwest Airlines executives Steve Goldberg and Julie Weber through a memo on Friday, The Daily Wire reported.

It can be recalled that the airline previously mandated that unvaccinated staff members and those who will not receive exemptions by December 8 will be placed under unpaid leave, The Washington Examiner reported.

"This is a change from what was previously communicated. Initially, we communicated that these employees would be put on unpaid leave and that is no longer the case," Southwest Airlines executives said in the memo acquired by CNBC.

Southwest Airlines to Allow Unvaccinated Employees Seeking Exemptions to Work Past December 8

The change announced by the executive of Southwest airlines would allow unvaccinated employees seeking vaccine exemptions to work for the company, while they wait for the result of their request.

A spokesperson from the airlines also said on Tuesday that unvaccinated staff members would also be allowed to report to work after the vaccination deadline, highlighting that they need to abide by the masking and social distancing guidelines applicable to their position.

The spokesperson also underscored that if the vaccine exemption request is not granted by the company, Southwest Airlines will give workers "an adequate time" to become fully vaccinated while permitting them to work provided they adhere to the safety protocols.

Weber and Goldberg also added in their memo that employees who were declined for vaccine exemptions can reapply for the status, pointing out that workers need to provide "new information or circumstance" they want the airline to consider.

Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly said in an interview on Friday that they are not going to fire any employee from their company over the vaccine mandate.

"We are urging all our employees to get vaccinated. If they can't get vaccinated, we're urging them to seek accommodation." Kelly pointed out.

It can be recalled that United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said that they will fire the remaining unvaccinated employees despite the vaccine mandate imposed in their company.

Southwest Airlines on Texas Vaccine EO

Southwest Airlines, which is based in Texas, sounded its opposition to the executive order by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, that blocks any entities to force showing proof of vaccination.

CEO Gary Kelly said in a statement that their company will join their industry peers in complying with President Biden's COVID-19 vaccination directive.

It can be recalled that Biden mandates all businesses with more than 100 employees to require vaccination or proof of negative COVID-19 tests for workers. The said mandate is stricter for companies with federal contracts like Southwest Airlines.

Despite sounding their decision to abide by Biden's vaccine mandate, Southwest Airlines did not provide details on the rate of their workers who already got vaccinated.

