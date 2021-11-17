As he exited the court, Stephen Curry gets loud "MVP! MVP!" chants, echoing at the Barclays Center after the Golden State Warriors crushed the Brooklyn Nets, 117-99, on Tuesday. It was a sound that even Curry thought was weird because it was Kevin Durant's home arena.

According to USA Today, the 37 points made by Stephen Curry placed the Golden State Warriors in the driver seat against the Brooklyn Nets. The sniper easily won his matchup against Durant as they were currently considered two of the NBA's top scorers.

It was an exact opposite night for Kevin Durant as he had his worst night of the season, while the Warriors cruised to a 117-99 victory on Tuesday.

Durant came into the match, leading the league with 29.6 points per game, but he managed only 19 points during the game. The scoring output was the first time this season that he did not hit the 20-point mark.

Durant shot 0-for-8 in the decisive third quarter and finished the game with a 6-for-19 shooting night after sitting the fourth period.

Stephen Curry almost caught his former teammate for the NBA scoring lead after their matchup. Curry made nine 3-pointers and raised his average to 28.7 per game, while Durant dropped to 28.9.

Curry had a 12-for-19 shooting night overall, and fans loudly cheered his long shots and gave him "MVP! MVP!" chants while Durant and the rest of the home team misfired.

After the game, Durant praised Curry and emphasized that his former teammate was indeed a master of his craft. Also, despite a slow start at the anticipated matchup, Warriors' wingman Andrew Wiggins added 19 points for the team.

He dropped 13 points in the 2nd quarter, which gave the Warriors the lead before taking over in the second half. Wiggins bounced back from a loss in Charlotte that stopped their seven-game winning streak, but the win gave them the chance to improve their NBA-best record to 12-2.

Golden State Warriors Beat Brooklyn Nets

Despite having James Harden on the floor, who scored 24 points for the Brooklyn Nets, the team fell flat in the nationally televised matchup that pitted Kevin Durant against his former team.

Durant won both meetings last season against the Warriors, his first playing year for Brooklyn after leaving the Golden State.

However, the Warriors proved they were a different team this season and showed it off during a dominant third quarter when they outscored the Brooklyn Nets to a 35-18 scoring output.

The Warriors imposed their choking defense, swarming the Nets players and outscoring them off turnovers. Golden State had an 18-5 run and held Brooklyn to just one field goal in a span of more than six minutes in the game, which stretched the lead and widened the gap.

Furthermore, Dubs fans were hyped after swingman Andre Iguodala beat the buzzer with a 3-pointer to end the third frame, making it a 98-76 lead entering the fourth period.

The Golden State Warriors shot 13-for-18 or 72 percent on the floor in the third period, while the Nets were 5-for-22 in the field.

