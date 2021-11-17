Self-described osteopathic and internal medicine physician Dr. Carrie Madej has claimed "borax baths" could be done to detox COVID vaccines from people's bodies through a Tiktok video.

Madej can be heard telling an audience that using a combination of baking soda, Epsom salts, bentonite clay, and borax in a hot bath for at least 20 minutes could detox things like radiation poisoning, pesticides, and even COVID vaccines, according to a WFAA report.

Madej's videos were posted on BitChute, which is an alternative to YouTube. The "borax bath" video was also posted on Facebook and TikTok.

The videos have gained huge traction as many employers are mandating COVID vaccines for employees.

However, doctors and medical experts claimed that detox baths or any other method could not remove a vaccine once it has been administered.

Dr. Payal Kohli, with the University of Colorado, said that it is impossible to remove a vaccine from your body once it has been injected. Kohli noted that she's concerned that the borax bath hoax advised by Madej could cause complications.

Kohli said that soaking in a bathtub with all different chemicals can cause complications for some people, such as skin irritation, skin inflammation, and skin breakdown.

Doctors on Borax Bath

Uché Blackstock, a medical doctor and former professor, said that "detoxing" a vaccine is completely impossible, adding that some techniques being spread were "very dangerous," according to an Independent report.

Blackstock said that people who say they are physicians and putting this misinformation out in circulation can make people believe it.

The medical doctor said that people should understand that there is no way that they could actually detox themselves from a vaccine.

Blackstock is now running a campaign group Advancing Health Equity.

Blackstock explained that when someone is vaccinated, the immune response automatically begins and starts generating antibodies to that vaccine.

Dana Hawkinson, medical director of infection control at the University of Kansas Health System, echoed other medical experts' opinions. She said that borax is a "potentially caustic and harmful substance." She noted that using borax to remove vaccines is not supported by science or data.

Borax Bath

Meanwhile, Madej defended her statement and said that it was taken out of context.

Madej said that she has never stated that she can detox anyone from the current vaccines, adding that she gave people ideas on how to detox from poisons that they were all exposed to from the environment, according to a New York Daily News report.

Madej said that it was never specific for a jab or vaccine and that she had always advised not to take the vaccines as "they are experimental and no one knew how to detox from them."

It was unclear who shot the original video, which is labeled "Detox the Vaxx."

Meanwhile, a Reuters fact-check report noted that COVID vaccines have been thoroughly tested and are not considered "experimental."

The report added that all vaccines have been put through standard safety testing being distributed to the public.

