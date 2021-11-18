US President Joe Biden's Compliment for GM CEO Now Criticized | Critics Disagree that Barra Changed EV Industry

U.S. President Joe Biden is now being criticized after he claimed that GM (General Motors) CEO Mary Barra is the one that changed the rising EV industry.

"Mary, I can remember talking to you way back in January about the need for America to lead in electric vehicles. And I can remember your dramatic announcement that by 2035, GM would be 100% electric," said POTUS via Electrek's latest report.

He added that Barra did the most when it came to electrifying the vehicle market. Biden further complimented the CEO, saying that he is serious that General Motors drastically reduced hundreds of millions of oil barrels, enhancing the current status of the planet's climate.

U.S. President's Compliment for GM is Inappropriate?

Various critics said that the statement of the American leader is quite inappropriate, providing proof that GM did not do that much when it comes to changing the auto industry.

They added that Biden also did the same thing with Ford's CEO Jim Carley, saying that the guy, the automaker's head for around a year, also massively changed the electric vehicle industry.



Meanwhile, experts said that GM is still having a hard time enhancing its own all-electric vehicle models. They added that the only EV released was the Chevy Bolt during Barra's term, which was launched back in 2012.

The Chevy booth here (ghost town) at the LA Auto Show has 0 EVs. I don't even think there is a hybrid here. No Silverado, no Bolt/EUV, nothing. Only chargers are iPhone chargers.



This is where companies like GM show their future.



— Seth Weintraub (@llsethj) November 18, 2021

However, the giant carmaker seems to have insufficient units of Chevy Bolt EVs, which was revealed in a Twitter post of Seth Weintraub, a reliable tech journalist from 9To5Google, 9To5Mac, Electrek, and other giant news sources.

"I don't even think there is a hybrid here. No Silverado, no Bolt/EUV, nothing. Only chargers are iPhone chargers," said the report via his latest tweet.

Biden's Infrastructure Bill Includes EV Enhancement

CNBC reported that the latest infrastructure bill approved by the American leader plans to provide funds for broadband utilities and the transportation industry.

Around $1 trillion budget is to be released over a five-year period. Meanwhile, around $550 billion funds are planned to be released specifically for the EV industry and transportation sector.

Recently, he announced that the bill would allow the use of adaptive headlights in the United States.

