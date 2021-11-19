U.S. prosecutors want a four-year prison sentence for Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

In a sentencing memorandum filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia on Thursday, the prosecutors asked a judge to sentence El Chapo's wife to four years in prison in relation to the drug distribution and money laundering charges, Reuters reported.

The prosecutors also asked for El Chapo's wife to forfeit $1.5 million tied to her criminal activities.

In June, Coronel Aispuro has pleaded guilty to helping her husband run his multibillion-dollar drug empire by conspiring to launder money and engaging in financial dealings with the Sinaloa cartel. She also admitted to conspiring to distribute heroin, cocaine, methamphetamine, and marijuana for several years.

As part of her plea agreement, El Chapo's wife also admitted acting as a courier between his husband and other members of the Sinaloa cartel, while El Chapo was being held in Altiplano prison in Mexico following a 2014 arrest.

El Chapo's Wife Refuses to Testify Against the Sinaloa Cartel

Emma Coronel Aispuro's lawyer earlier said her client has refused to provide information to U.S. authorities in exchange for a lighter sentence.

Attorney Mariel Colon told Univision that this was because her client feared for the safety of her twin 10-year-old daughters.

Colon said El Chapo's wife instead opted to seek the "safety valve" exception, which requires her to meet a series of guidelines that could allow her to spend between five to seven years in prison.

Colon noted that her client has two girls in Mexico, and "it is very well known what happens to cooperators or to the family of collaborators."

"Why expose, risk the lives of her girls, the life of her family, when there is another resource that could... allow her to leave in the same time that she would have left if she had cooperate," the lawyer said.

According to Colon, El Chapo's wife meets the "safety valve" exception requirements, adding that they were confident that she could qualify for it.

The "safety valve" is an exception to mandatory minimum sentencing laws. It allows a judge to sentence a person below the mandatory minimum term if certain conditions are met.

This law only applies in drug-related cases and when offenders pose a "lesser threat" to public safety. Its goal is to save taxpayer money and reduce overcrowding in the U.S. prison system.

Colon said they are confident that her client can prove that she was not the "leader, organizer, or supervisor in the commission of the offense."

The lawyer further noted that El Chapo's wife could also show that she did not use "violence in the commission of the offense, and the offense has "not resulted in serious injury.

Emma Coronel Aispuro was due to be sentenced last September 15, but it was postponed to November 30 so that her lawyers could study their options.

Emma Coronel Aispuro and The Sinaloa Cartel

Sources from the U.S. Department of Justice earlier claimed that El Chapo's wife could avoid a life sentence if she provided valuable details to the prosecutors.

The 31-year-old former beauty queen could reportedly avoid spending the rest of her life in prison if she decides to tell the "modus operandi" of her husband's sons, who allegedly share control of the Sinaloa Cartel with Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada.

Zambada reportedly took control of the Sinaloa Cartel since El Chapo was arrested.

As part of her cooperation, the California-born wife of El Chapo could be sentenced to five years in prison. She could also regain custody of her twin daughters and be placed in the U.S. Federal Witness Protection Program.

Emma Coronel Aispuro has been in U.S. federal custody since February when she was arrested at Dulles International Airport in Virginia.

When this case was presented in court last February, Judge Robin Meriweather said if El Chapo's wife was found guilty, she could face a maximum sentence of life in prison with a $10 million fine.

The Sinaloa Cartel is considered to be one of the most powerful drug-trafficking syndicates in the world. The group was founded in the late 1980s and headed by El Chapo.

Under El Chapo's leadership, the Sinaloa Cartel earned its reputation through violence and outfought several rival groups.

Officials said the Sinaloa Cartel became the biggest supplier of illegal drugs to the U.S. during El Chapo's reign. Its revenue from drug sales ranged from $3 billion to $39 billion annually.

In 1993, El Chapo was arrested and sentenced to more than 20 years in prison. He escaped from prison in 2001 and was apprehended again in 2014 in Sinaloa, Mexico.

The Sinaloa Cartel boss again escaped from prison through a tunnel the following year. In January 2016, Mexican officials announced that El Chapo has been captured again. He was extradited to the U.S. the next year.

El Chapo was sentenced to spend the rest of his days in the ADX Florence "supermax" prison after being sentenced to life imprisonment in 2019.

