Six human bodies were found hanging from a bridge and a tree on Tuesday in Mexico's Zacatecas state plagued with violence between several Mexican drug cartels.

According to U.S. News, the grisly scenarios in Zacatecas came days after Mexican drug cartels' gunmen hung 13 bodies of men from two separate overpasses in the state.

Another Set of Mexican Drug Cartels' Victims Found Hanging in Zacatecas

In a statement, the Secretary of Public Security of Zacatecas state said three bodies were hanged from an overpass and three others from a tree. Reuters reported that another two bodies were discovered on the ground of a property in a nearby community.

An unidentified state government official told Reuters that the recent increase in deadly violence resulted from disputes between two Mexican drug cartels fighting for control over drug trafficking routes.

Based on official data, around 948 people were killed by violence in Zacatecas during the first 10 months of the year. It was higher than the 342 recorded deaths in the same period a year earlier.

READ NEXT: Texas-Based Expert on Drug Cartels Warns Tourists Not to Visit Mexico

13 Bodies Hung From Bridges in Mexico by Mexican Drug Cartels' Gunmen

Mexican drug cartels' gunmen had hung 13 bodies of men from two separate overpasses in Zacatecas, Mexico last week.

According to a Breitbart report, gunmen had hung three bodies from a bridge in the town of Fresnillo on Monday last week, while the second incident took place on Thursday in Cuauhtémoc town, where 10 bodies were hung on another bridge.

But local media reported that the second case had seen only nine bodies suspended from the overpass as the 10th body was thrown on the side of the road.

The state of Zacatecas released a statement acknowledging the "atrocious act" and noting that all 10 victims were men of various ages. Most of the cartel violence in Zacatecas is reportedly connected to turf wars between Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco Cartel.

Aside from the two notorious Mexican drug cartels, the Gulf Cartel, Northeast Cartel, and the Los Talibanes also reportedly operate there. All five crime organizations are involved in the operations of trafficking fentanyl and other illegal drugs.

Mexican drug cartels usually make public displays of bodies to taunt their rivals or authorities. It is also sometimes used to scare local residents.

The Jalisco Cartel New Generation or the Jalisco Cartel is currently the Sinaloa Cartel's main rival, InsightCrime reported.

The Sinaloa Cartel is reportedly not a hierarchical structure. Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Juan Jose Esparragoza Moreno, alias "El Azul," and Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada maintained their own separate but cooperating organizations.

The Jalisco Cartel came out from the Sinaloa Cartel in 2010 after the death of former Sinaloa Cartel capo Ignacio Coronel, known as "Nacho."

The Sinaloa Cartel and Jalisco Cartel remain as two most dominant organized crime groups in Mexico.

READ MORE: Coast Guard Intercepts 15 Tons of Cocaine and Marijuana, Offloads Illegal Drugs Worth Over $500M in South Florida

This article is owned by Latin Post.

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: Bodies Found Hanging From Bridge in Mexico; Gang Violence Blamed - From Cobrapost