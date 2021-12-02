UFC President Dana White revealed that he and his "entire" family tested positive for COVID-19 after spending a weekend at their home in Maine for Thanksgiving.

White announced his positive test result on the Jim Rome podcast on Monday, as he detailed his experience on their weekend getaway.

"We just went up to my place and in Maine and for Thanksgiving, it's tradition we go up there, and somebody had it [COVID-19], we get back, and we all tested positive for COVID," the UFC president noted.

White said even his family in Maine all tested positive for COVID, SB Nation reported.

White, who was fully vaccinated, claimed that he discovered something wrong on Sunday when he could not smell anything after spraying a eucalyptus after his daily cold plunge and steam. He then opened the bottle and started sniffling the eucalyptus but still could not smell it.

"I open the bottle, I start sniffing the bottle of eucalyptus, and I'm like, 'Yeah. I got no smell," White said.

Aside from losing his sense of smell and taste, the UFC president noted that his symptoms were minimal.

UFC President Dana White Says He Called Joe Rogan for Help

Dana White admitted that he immediately sought the help of Joe Rogan, saying he called him after stepping out of his cold plunge.

White said that Rogan told him to get tested as soon as he got up in the morning. White then revealed that he got up at 9 a.m. on Monday to get tested and learned that he had the virus. The UFC president also said that he took monoclonal antibodies and NAD drip as per the instruction of the radio host.

By Tuesday, White said he could smell the alcohol when he cleaned his razor, and the following morning, his smell and taste went back. White further noted that he also took Ivermectin and vitamin drip aside from the NAD drip.

"Could not feel better, feel like a million bucks... I got my smell and taste back in less than 24 hours," said White, adding that he will do "two a day workouts" for the next 10 days while he had a COVID-19.

Dana White Defends Joe Rogan Against Critics

The UFC president also defended Joe Rogan against his critics. It can be recalled that the radio host was earlier slammed for using Ivermectin when he had a COVID-19.

"Rogan has worked with over 30 or 40 people that have done this and he swears by it. And he's a good friend of mine that I've known for over 20 years," White said.

Dana White was not the only one who consulted Joe Rogan after testing positive for COVID. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers also consulted the radio host after he tested positive for the virus.

