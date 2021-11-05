Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers spoke on Friday about his vaccination status, claiming he did not "lie" about it.

Rodgers' comments came two days after he tested positive for COVID-19, causing him to miss the Packers upcoming game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Daily Wire reported that Rodgers talked on "The Pat McAfee Show" radio show about his side of the story. Rodgers' vaccine status was asked in a press conference last August, and he said that he's been "immunized."

"I realize I'm in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now, so before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I'd like to set the records straight," Rodgers said, referring to the "blatant lies" about him.

Aaron Rodgers Tackles His Vaccination Status

The Green Bay Packers quarterback said he did not lie to the public when he claimed to the media that he was "immunized" against the COVID.

"First of all I didn't lie in the press conference... it wasn't some sort of ruse or a lie," said Rodgers, adding that he was planning to get "into the whole immunization in a second."

Rodgers also said at the time, "it was a witch hunt that was going on across the league" that everybody in the media was so concerned about who was vaccinated or not, "was being selfish," or who would talk about it.

He then explained that his decision not to get the vaccine was not because he is an anti-vaxxer or "flat-Earther" but because he was a "critical thinker."

The Green Bay Packers quarterback further noted that he had an allergy to an ingredient in the mRNA vaccines, leaving him the option of only taking the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. However, Rodgers said he was not comfortable taking Johnson & Johnson due to its reported side effects.

"I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body... Health is not a one-size-fits-all for everybody. And for me it involved a lot of study in the offseason," Rodgers noted.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback said the NFL was aware when he decided to go an alternative route. He noted that he petitioned the NFL to accept his immunization status but was denied.

Rodgers also said he does not believe that he should wear a mask in a room of fully vaccinated people.

"Needing to wear a mask at a podium when every person in the room is vaccinated and wearing a mask, makes no sense to me... If you got vaccinated to protect yourself from a virus that I don't have as an unvaccinated individual, then why are you worried about anything I could give you?" he noted.

Rodgers added that it's "pretty evident" that he tested positive for being around vaccinated individuals.

"That's the majority of people I spend time with. There's been dozens of individuals working at the facility that are vaxxed that have tested positive. So, this idea that it's the pandemic of the unvaccinated is just a total lie," he said.

Green Bay Packers Quarterback Says He Takes Ivermectin for COVID-19

Aaron Rodgers also revealed the medication he's taking after testing positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. He said he's taking several drugs, including the animal anti-parasite drug Ivermectin, to treat the notorious disease, CBS News reported.

"I consulted with a good friend of mine Joe Rogan after he got COVID, and I've been doing a lot of the stuff that he recommended in his podcasts and on the phone to me," the Green Bay Packers quarterback noted.

Joe Rogan also took the controversial drug Ivermectin after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The said drug is used in animals to prevent them from having heartworm disease and internal and external parasites. It is also used to treat intestinal strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis in humans, both of which are caused by parasitic worms.

To date, FDA has not yet approved the use of Ivermectin in treating COVID-19. When taken in large doses, the drug can cause nausea, diarrhea, hypotension or low blood pressure, allergic reactions, seizures, coma, and death.

The FDA earlier said that taking a drug for an unapproved use can be very dangerous, and "this is true for Ivermectin too."

Aside from Ivermectin, Aaron Rodgers said he's also taking monoclonal antibodies, vitamin C, DHCQ, and zinc. He noted he currently "feels really good" and has only experienced mild symptoms in the past 48 hours.

