Podcast host Joe Rogan announced Wednesday that he tested positive for COVID-19 and shared that he took many kinds of drugs, including animal anti-parasite drug Ivermectin to treat the notorious disease.

Rogan took to Instagram to announce his condition and shared that he tested positive for COVID-19 following his return from a live show Saturday.

Joe Rogan Cancels Show After testing Positive for COVID

Before explaining his condition, the comedy host first posted that his shows in Nashville and New Orleans with Dave Chappelle on Friday and Saturday will be postponed without indicating the reason.

As he posted a video, Joe Rogan announced that his Nashville show would be moved to October 24. In the video he posted, the comedian noted that he contracted COVID-19. Rogan said when he got back from work on Saturday night, he was "feeling very weary," with headache, and felt run down.

"I separated from my family, slept in the different part of the house," said the comedian, adding that he had fever and sweats throughout the night.

Joe Rogan said he was tested for COVID the next morning, and the result came out positive. Rogan also shared that he had several medications to treat the disease.

Some of the medications he mentioned were monoclonal antibodies, Z-pack, and prednisolone. The comedian also revealed that he took Ivermectin, a drug used to prevent parasites on livestock, which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) does not recommend as a treatment for COVID-19, The Hill reported.

Rogan also mentioned that he took anti-D drip and vitamin drip for "three days in a row." The Podcast host said that he felt great as of Wednesday.

"Thank you to modern medicine for pulling me out of this [COVID-19] so quickly and easily," the Podcast host said in the video. Despite contracting the notorious disease, Joe Rogan did not reveal if he was vaccinated against COVID-19.

It can be recalled that the comedian was accused of sharing wrong information last April when he commented that he doubts the need for young and healthy people to get vaccinated against the disease. He apologized for his comments, saying that he was not a doctor and was not a respected source of information.

What is Ivermectin?

Ivermectin was one of Joe Rogan's medicines to make himself feel better amid his contraction of COVID-19. FDA noted that the drug is used in animals to prevent them from having heartworm disease and internal and external parasites.

The said drug is also used to treat intestinal strongyloidiasis and onchocerciasis in humans, a condition that is both caused by parasitic worms.

To date, FDA has not yet approved the use of Ivermectin in treating COVID-19. When taken in large doses, the drug can cause nausea, diarrhea, hypotension or low blood pressure, allergic reactions, seizures, coma, and death.

"Taking a drug for an unapproved use can be very dangerous. This is true for Ivermectin too," the FDA said.

Although not approved as a treatment for COVID-19, the FDA said research about Ivermectin as a treatment for the notorious disease is underway.

