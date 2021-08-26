Actor Edgar Ramirez is pushing for more people to get vaccinated for COVID-19 after losing five loved ones to COVID-19 this year.

On Wednesday, the "Jungle Cruise" star posted an emotional message on Instagram encouraging others to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and follow the "science and "truthful information" to fight the notorious disease.

Edgar Ramirez Narrates Heartbreaking Loss of 5 Loved Ones to COVID-19

Edgar Ramirez shared his devastating experience on his Instagram post, where he revealed that five of his loved ones, including his uncle and auntie, succumbed to COVID-19.

"I beg you to please read this post carefully. It is the most painful and most intimate thing I have had to publish in my life," Ramirez captioned in his Instagram post.

The open letter narrates the straw of the tragic death of the actor's loved ones. The first family member that the actor mentioned was his aunt, Lucy, who died on Saturday.

The actor's uncle, Guillermo, died on Sunday after being stabilized for a few days. Ramirez said that his uncle collapsed and then died. The 44-year-old Venezuelan actor noted that in less than 24 hours, COVID had taken the lives of his uncle and auntie.

Ramirez also said that his aunt's brother-in-law died on Monday after battling COVID-19, which was just over a month after his grandmother, Bertha, died from it and four months after the notorious disease took the life of Edgar's agent, Laureano.

"At times I feel like it is a nightmare from which I am going to take wake up but I know it is not," Ramirez said in his caption. The actor also said that he was sad, frustrated, and devastated by what happened.

"It's been weeks and weeks of my family being played, tortured and jerked around by this cruel, treacherous and violent disease which mercilessly ended up killing them all," Ramirez noted.

"I can't stand this void in my chest, this metallic taste in my mouth, this crippling headache that doesn't seem to soothe," he added.

Edgar Ramirez Urges People to Get Vaccines

Edgar Ramirez said none of his five Venezuelan-based loved ones had access to the vaccine. The actor noted that people should get a COVID-19 vaccine to protect not only themselves but also "those who are vulnerable."

Ramirez said his heart breaks that so many people in the U.S. are snubbing the vaccines that resulted in tens of thousands of doses being thrown away.

Edgar Ramirez also posted a conversation between him and Dr. Anthony Fauci, where the nation's top infectious disease expert laid out vital information amid the pandemic.

The actor said he hopes his interview with Dr. Fauci will serve as a "starting point" for a conversation about people getting vaccinated.

