Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was reportedly "furious" over NFL Media revealing his vaccination status to the public.

A league source told NBC Sports on Thursday that Rodgers was "furious" because true vaccine status was leaked.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported that Rodger's "unvaccinated" status would make him miss Sunday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is unvaccinated, per me and @MikeGarafolo. That’s why he’s out for Sunday vs. the #Chiefs. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

The vaccine status of the Green Bay Packers quarterback was asked during a press conference in August when he said that he's been "immunized."

Green Bay Packers Aaron Rodgers Tests Positive for COVID-19

A source told ESPN that another reason for Aaron Rodgers not to play against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday was that he has also tested positive for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Rodgers and cornerback Isaac Yiadom were placed on the NFL's reserve or COVID-19 list.

Under the league's protocol, if a player tested positive and is unvaccinated against COVID, the quarterback needs to quarantine for at least 10 days. This means that Rodgers cannot return to play until November 13, at the earliest, if he remains asymptomatic.

As Rodgers cannot make it to their match against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said Rodgers's absence was "definitely disappointing."

"I've watched his game for a long time. I feel I play a similar style. You always want to compete against the best," Mahomes noted.

Despite being disheartened, Mahomes wished Rodgers to be healthy.

"Hopefully he's healthy and it's not too bad. I'm sure he'll come back from it stronger than he was before," Mahomes said.

Aaron Rodgers was the second star player of the Green Bay Packers to test positive from COVID-19. It can be recalled that receiver Davante Adams was also out last week because of a positive test, making him miss Thursday's win of the Packers over the Arizona Cardinals.

Aaron Rodgers Asks NFL to Treat Him Like Vaccinated Players

ESPN reported that Aaron Rodgers said he received "an alternate treatment" before the start of training camp. Because of this, Rodgers petitioned the NFL to give him a status like those inoculated by the approved vaccines.

The NFL, the players' union, and infectious disease consultant, reportedly heard Rodgers' case, but his request was denied.

The report noted that the NFL considered Aaron Rodgers as unvaccinated since the start of the season. It also said the Packers' quarterback followed the COVID-19 protocols while interacting with the players and coaches inside the team's headquarters.

However, Bleacher Report noted that Rodgers conducted press conferences throughout the season without wearing a face mask, a violation of the protocols in place for those unvaccinated players.

On Thursday, the NFL announced that they would investigate whether Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay packers violated some of the COVID-19 protocols, Sports Illustrated reported.

In a statement, the NFL said failure to enforce COVID-19 protocols properly could result in "discipline being assessed against individual clubs."

But Green Bay Packers Coach matt LaFleur noted that he was "100% confident" that COVID-19 protocols were followed in the team's football spaces.

