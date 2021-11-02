Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III faced driving under the influence charge after he accidentally killed a woman, injured himself and his female passenger in an early Tuesday vehicular accident, authorities said.

Henry Ruggs III Faces Possible Charges After Collision Near Las Vegas Strip

According to ESPN, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that the 22-year-old Henry Ruggs III was driving a Chevrolet Corvette a little before 3:40 a.m. when it crashed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 on a busy thoroughfare. The vehicular accident happened in a residential area situated several miles west of the Las Vegas Strip.

The Toyota caught fire, and the driver died in the incident. The female driver who was trapped in the other vehicle was not immediately identified.

Las Vegas Fatal Crash Involving Henry Ruggs III

Based on the report of the police, Ruggs "showed signs of impairment." The police also said that the football player would be charged with felony DUI resulting in death.

Moreover, Ruggs and his female passenger were hospitalized after the collision. Officials described the injuries acquired by Ruggs in the accident as not life-threatening, but the ones that the female passenger acquired were not immediately identified.

Meanwhile, charges have not yet been filed, but Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he was aware of the crash and was just waiting for the results of the police investigation.

Ruggs' attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, said that they were also conducting an investigation on behalf of their client regarding the crash. The attorneys also asked everyone to reserve judgment until all the facts were gathered.

Ruggs' team Las Vegas Raiders released a statement and said that the Raiders organization was aware of the accident that involved Henry Ruggs III, which occurred in Las Vegas. The Raiders said that they were devastated by the loss of life and their thoughts and prayers were with the family of the victim.

The organization also processed the collection of information, and they would have no further comment since the investigation is still ongoing.

Furthermore, NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said in his statement that their hearts were with the family and friends of the victim of what he called a horrific tragedy. McCarthy said that they would continue in gathering facts and monitoring the matter under their policies, but their thoughts at this time were with those impacted by the devastating car accident.

The Raiders wide receiver also lost a childhood friend, Rod Scott, in a car accident in 2016, and Ruggs paid tribute to him by putting up three fingers to the sky after big plays because Scott wore No. 3 in his jersey.

Ruggs was the Las Vegas Raiders' first-round draft pick in 2020 out of Alabama. He was picked as the No. 12 overall during the draft. Raiders owner Mark Davis said that Ruggs was the only person that he wanted in the draft.

On the other hand, probation is not an option in Nevada for a conviction on a charge of DUI causing death, which also carries a possible sentence of two to 20 years in state prison.

