The athletics governing body of a California high school blasted one of the top football schools in the state following their over century blowout victory, 106-0, on Saturday.

According to Fox News, the California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section released a statement, condemning Inglewood High School after they mounted a 106-point advantage over Inglewood Morningside.

The spotlight was on the quarterback Justyn Martin, who recently committed to UCLA. Martin did not disappoint scouts after he threw 13 touchdown passes during the game.

Based on the report of the San Bernardino Sun, the California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section emphasized in their statement they were expecting that all athletic contests were to be conducted under the strictest code of good sportsmanship.

California Governing Body Shares Disappointment Following 106-0 High School Football Game

The governing body for high school athletics in most academic institutions in Southern California said that they were expecting that coaches, players, officials, administrators, and students would adhere to the Six Pillars of Character. The CIF Southern Section said that all participants should observe respect, trustworthiness, fairness, caring, responsibility, and citizenship.

Moreover, the CIF Southern Section stated that a score of 106-0 did not represent the ideals that were expected. The CIF Southern Section condemned the acts of the Inglewood High School in the strongest terms.

The governing body said that they were expecting that the Inglewood administration would work in implementing an action plan so that the same scenario would not happen again.

The lead ballooned to 106 courtesy of a stellar performance from quarterback Justyn Martin. The school also went for a 2-point conversion despite being up 104-0, which the governing body deemed unnecessary.

Inglewood Morningside coach Brian Collins said during his interview with the Los Angeles Times that it was a classless move. Collins said Inglewood High School should "go play St. John Bosco and Mater Dei," referencing some of the top high school football teams in the Golden State.

Based on the report of Max Preps, Martin was just two touchdowns short of tying the national high school record set by Arthur Smith of Nebraska in 1921. Smith orchestrated 15 touchdown passes in the historic game.

Inglewood has not responded to the criticism that they are now facing after the mammoth lead. Currently, the team is preparing for the upcoming playoffs.

Pro League Largest Margin

On the other hand, the largest margin of victory in the professional league did not even reach the century mark.

On December 8, 1940, the Chicago Bears recorded the highest victory margin in league history against the Washington Redskins in the NFL Championship Game. The Bears pounded the redskins with a 73-0 performance.

