According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport, the veteran running back Mark Ingram would be coming back home as the Houston Texas are trading the former pro-bowler back to his original team, New Orleans Saints.

Mark Ingram Suiting Up for Saints Once Again

Based on the report of CBS Sports, once the New Orleans Saints receive their former running back, Mark Ingram, Pelissero said that the Houston Texans' compensation is expected to involve late-round draft selections.

The New Orleans Saints are bringing back the player who they drafted in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft Day. Ingram was picked as the 28th overall and would be returning home after his stints in the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

Prior to the 2011 NFL Draft, the 31-year-old running back had an incredible run at the University of Alabama which included a Heisman Trophy campaign in 2009. In his eight seasons with the Saints, Ingram made three Pro Bowls. He also rushed for a total of 6,007 yards and 50 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Ingram signed with the Baltimore Ravens ahead of the 2019 season, wherein he made an immediate impact by becoming the top rushing offense in the NFL. Ingram recorded 1,265 yards from scrimmage and 15 touchdowns.

However, the Baltimore squad waived the running back this offseason and scooped up by the Texans.

Mark Ingram Trade Creates Buzz in the League

Ingram has started in all seven games that he has played for the Texans this season. In his short stint in Houston, Ingram has rushed for 294 yards and one touchdown on 92 carries. The numbers of Ingram in Houston dropped as he only averaged a career-low 3.2 yards per carrying this season.

In rejoining the New Orleans team, where he enjoyed the most prolific seasons of his career, Ingram would be reunited with Alvin Kamara. The latter expressed excitement for the addition to his social media account.

Meanwhile, at least one Texans player appeared not too pleased with the deal. Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks expressed his disappointment in his social media account, Clutchpoints reported.

Cooks said that the latest trade deal was a joke and did not favor the Houston team, which is currently rebuilding.

However, his dissatisfaction raises questions about whether the Texans should trade him and accumulate more assets as they look into the future. Field Yates of ESPN noted that Cooks could definitely generate massive interest from around the NFL if Houston would make him available in the market.

Furthermore, the Saints clearly felt that they needed some help at running back, as Tony Jones Jr. was placed on IR with an ankle injury a couple of weeks ago.

With the NFL trade deadline is less than a week away, the league could witness more transactions in the coming days.

