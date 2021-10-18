After the event in London, the NFL announced that the league would be conducting a second NFL International Combine in Mexico on October 23 in Monterrey, Mexico.

NFL Combine in Mexico

Based on the report, the league announced that there would be a similar event to the London NFL International Combine that took place on October 12 in Mexico.

According to American Football International, the international athletes would be performing a variety of athletic tests and drills in front of NFL scouts, media, and personalities in Monterrey, Mexico. The conventional NFL Scouting Combine tests would be held at Banorte Stadium, which served as the home of the Borregos del Tec de Monterrey.

The General Director of NFL Mexico Arturo Olivé stated that the Mexican body of the league appreciated the collaboration and support of ONEFA headed by Dr. Juan Bladé. All the higher education institutions grouped in the organization by providing them with all the facilities to host the event in Mexico.

The said Mexico NFL International Combine reportedly would boast an exclusive list of athletes. Nine of the individuals on the list hail from the host country, Mexico.

Aside from the local talents in the Combine in Mexico, there would be one Italian and three athletes from nearby Brazil who will be in attendance.

The said athletes would be competing for a chance to be selected as part of the NFL International Pathway Program.

Instituted in 2017, the NFL International Pathway Program aimed to provide elite international athletes the opportunity to compete at the NFL level. The program also focused on improving their skills to ultimately earn a spot on an NFL roster.

"We look forward to providing athletes from around the world with the opportunity to showcase their skills as we continue to grow the game globally," Damani Leech, NFL Chief Operating Officer of International said.

NFL International Combine's Products

Currently, the NFL IPP program has already served as a bridge for three Latin American athletes to make their way onto NFL teams.

First on the list was Monterey native, Isaac Alarcón. The 23-year-old Mexican gridiron football offensive tackle is currently playing for Dallas Cowboys.

The 25-year-old Mexican, Alfredo Gutierrez, was also selected by the San Francisco 49ers to play for them.



Chilean Sammis Reyes is currently playing for the Washington Football Team. The 25-year-old Chilean played for his team as a football tight end.

Positionally speaking, the Mexico NFL International Combine would be hosting four offensive linemen, three defensive backs, two tight ends. The combine would also witness at least one talent playing as a receiver, running back, and defensive lineman.

The NFL IPP Program in Mexico would be the second international combine held by the NFL this year. The first took place in London, England where 44 athletes from a range of European countries participated in the combine.

