Mason Crosby wrapped the week 5 of the National Football League (NFL) with a 49-yard field goal, as the Green Bay Packers beat the Cincinnati Bengals in overtime, 25-22, on Sunday.

Since the 2:14 mark in the fourth quarter, there were five missed field goals between the Bengals and the Packers, forcing the match into overtime.

Packers Vs. Bengals

According to CBS Sports, the 37-year-old American football placekicker, Mason Crosby, finally got a 49-yarder through the uprights and lifted his team, the Green Bay Packers, to a 25-22 victory at Paul Brown Stadium. The win placed the Packers to a 4-1 start at the season.

The series of missed kicks from both teams at the end of regulation set the stage for another batch of Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and Crosby heroics.

The Packers and Bengals tied at 22 apiece after an exchange of missed field goals.

Mason Crosby Saves Packers in OT

Prior to the two-minute warning, Mason Crosby missed wide left from 36 yards while Evan McPherson drilled the right upright from 57. That miss gave Green Bay the ball within 47 yards with 21 seconds remaining.

Rodgers hit Adams over the middle with no timeouts for a gain of 20 to the Bengals' 33. After Rodgers hustled the offense to the line of scrimmage and clocked the ball with 3 seconds remaining, Crosby had a chance to make a 51-yarder for the win. A similar situation just like he did at San Francisco, setting another Rodgers-to-Adams magic.

However, the attempt missed by just a hair to the left, prompting the game to end at overtime. After already missing two field goals and an extra point, Crosby then lost the overtime coin toss.

The Cincinnati Bengals had a great chance of winning the game during the stretch. The Bengals showed that they were going to outlast the Packers.

Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow got the ball to start overtime. But the quarterback immediately threw an interception to De'Vondre Campbell that set Green Bay up inside the Cincinnati territory.

However, Mason Crosby missed a 40-yard field goal just three plays later, keeping the match alive. The Bengals would eventually get the ball back and move 38 yards down the field.

Evan McPherson lined up for a game-winning kick. However, it sailed left by just a few inches, and the game continued.

The miss of McPherson prompted Aaron Rodgers to move the ball down the field courtesy of a clutch catch by Randall Cobb on third-and-16. The save setup Crosby for redemption and the 49-yarder game-winner.

A series of misses stopped Crosby's streak of 27 consecutive field goals. However, he was still the hero for the Packers after he drained the game-winning kick to seal the deal against the Bengals.

