The roster of performers for the Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2022 was announced on Thursday, as the Roc Nation and NFL will collaborate to feature Billboard hitmakers, including Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Eminem.

Also, in Collaboration with Pepsi, Superbowl 2022 will feature two more hitmakers, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige, Variety reported.

The halftime show in 2022 marked the third year of the NFL's collaboration with Pepsi and Roc Nation. Previous artists who collaborated and were featured in the show were Jennifer Lopez and Shakira in 2020.

Super Bowl 2022 will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on February 13, 2022. The said event will air on NBC.

Super Bowl 2022 to Feature Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Dr. Dre, and Kendrick Lamar

The said artists in the lineup for the 2022 halftime show were reported to have 44 combined Grammy awards, making the Superbowl next year a chance to see the artists on stage live as the artists do not regularly go on tour, USA Today reported.

Dr. Dre said in a statement that performing in Super Bowl will be one of the biggest thrills of his career in the music industry. Dr. Dre also expressed his gratitude to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, Pepsi, and his fellow musicians that will perform in the stadium next year.

Mary J. Blige, the only female performer in the headline, also showed her excitement for the Super Bowl, as she took to Twitter on Thursday to announce and post a poster of the Halftime Show's lineup next year.

Eminem also took to social media to express his thoughts, saying that he will be present when Dr. Dre performs in the stadium.

PepsiCo Senior Vice President of Media, Sports, and Entertainment Adam Harter underscored that they will continue to "push the limits" to provide the fans with the most exciting 12 minutes in music.

Harter went on to say that the Pepsi Super Bowl halftime show "became a landmark cultural moment" as they brought some of the most "iconic performances" from Jennifer Lopez and Shakira to Lady Gaga and the Weeknd.

"We are thrilled to bring together such an incredible array of talented, record-breaking musicians to put on a performance for the ages," Harter Stressed.

Super Bowl 2022 to Support L.A. School

Aside from the iconic performance to be held in February next year, Pepsi, NFL, and Dr, Dre would also support the opening and launch of Reginal School #1, a magnet high school in South Los Angeles, New York Post reported.

The school was recorded to be founded by Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine, the co-founder of Interscope Records.

Pepsi and NFL will also collaborate with the said school, the local community, and its local partners to establish and provide "community-inspired" applied learning experiences as well as industry internships.

"We are excited about the additional opportunities this partnership will bring our students," L.A. Unified Interim Superintendent Megan Reilly stressed, adding that the move "will inspire" the entrepreneurs and innovators from the next generation.

