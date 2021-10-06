The Green Bay Packers on Wednesday were finalizing the deal to sign NFL linebacker Jaylon Smith, following his surprising release from the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday.

Source: The Packers are, in fact, the likely landing spot for former #Cowboys Pro Bowl LB Jaylon Smith. They are finalizing details. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2021

A source from NFL Network, identified as Ian Rapoport, announced the move on social media, saying that the Cowboys' former Pro Bowl linebacker would land a spot with the Packers as the team was finalizing the details.



NFL Linebacker Jaylon Smith's Deal With Green Bay Packers To Be Official on Thursday

Despite announcing the move from Packers, Rapoport pointed out that the said deal between Packers and Smith will be official on Thursday.

The deal won’t be official until tomorrow morning. But Jaylon Smith had indicated Green Bay is where he wants to be. And the #Packers beef up their LB corps with a former Pro Bowler. https://t.co/jRIbIBq4Lc — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2021

"Jaylon Smith had indicated Green Bay is where he wants to be," Rapoport emphasized, adding that the Packers would "beef up" their linebacker corps with the arrival of the former Pro Bowler.

Smith joining the Packers came as the team needs the linebacking help, NFL reported. The former Cowboys will join the team as Packers' Za'Darius Smith underwent back surgery this week and is slated to be out of the field for an extended amount of time.

The former Cowboys was also reported to start immediately in a defense that currently ranks 25th in yards allowed per game and 16th in points permitted. Jaylon Smith will join and reinforce the defense with Packers' veteran, De'Vondre Campbell.

Jaylon Smith Released by Dallas Cowboys

Smith signed with Green Bay Packers came after a day he was surprisingly released by Dallas Cowboys, as coach Mike McCarthy called the release a "big picture roster move," ESPN reported.

By releasing Smith, Dallas Cowboys is now free from the $9.2 million base salary, that was currently guaranteed only for injury.

"Really this wasn't an easy decision... He's a good football player," McCarthy said about Smith adding that the linebacker was "excellent" at the sport.

The Cowboys coach also pointed out that Smith's release was because of the team's new defensive system.

The coach also pointed out that Smith was "professional" and "positive" when he was informed about the team's move.

"Obviously he had a great career here. Obviously, he has very strong ties to the organization and obviously to the Dallas community... but I thought he handled it very well," McCarthy stressed.

Smith has not missed any games on his career and the Dallas Cowboys are on the hook for his full $7.2 million base salary.

Jaylon Smith NFL Career

Jaylon Smith started playing in the NFL field in 2017 and started with six of 16 games and finished with 99 tackles, four quarterback pressures, two forced fumbles, two pass breakups, one sack, and four tackles for loss.

In 2018, the NFL athlete recorded a 69-yard fumble return for a touchdown. This season, Smith did not start with any of the first four games, but he was credited with 19 tackles and played in 148 and 264 snaps. In his last four games with Dallas Cowboys, Smith allowed nine of his 10 targets to be completed for 86 yards.

