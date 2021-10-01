A high school football player in Florida died Tuesday after collapsing during a practice session, officials said.

According to NBC News, Laura Mason, the school principal at Citrus High School in Inverness, said the athlete was their student. Other details, including the student's name or age, were not immediately disclosed to the media. The academic institution's location is about 75 miles north of Tampa, Florida.

In a statement posted on social media, the Citrus County School District said the student-athlete was rushed to Citrus Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The school district further noted that they have been in contact with the student's family as they conveyed their support while "they deal with this tragic loss."

In a tweet, Laura Mason expressed her deep condolences to the "student's family and the entire Hurricane community."

"We have suffered a great loss tonight and the pain we all feel is immeasurable," the school principal said. Mason added that they were "deeply saddened" by the tragic loss of one of their student-athletes during a football practice.

Mason said the school would be offering counseling and support to all of its students and staff who need it. After the incident, the Citrus County School District announced that the school had canceled its junior varsity games against Crystal River on Wednesday and their varsity game against Leesburg on Friday night.

Meanwhile, football-related deaths that were directly connected to what happened on the field were considered rare.

Based on the information gathered by the National Center for Catastrophic Sport Injury Research in the past decade, there have been 34 deaths related to on-field action.

The incidents involved an average of three deaths in each season. The numbers were based on middle school and high school football players.

Furthermore, most football deaths in the past decade were caused by complications. Most of them were connected to existing conditions, like heart ailments or problems related to over-exertion, like heat stroke.

Another High School Football Player Dies

Last week, a high school football player in northern New York died after suffering an injury during a game. The student-athlete was identified as Tyler Christman, a freshman at Carthage High School. Christman was injured during a junior varsity game when they faced West Genesee High School in Camillus.

Parents of the student-athlete Jason Christman and Samatha Parks Christman confirmed their son's death in a post on their social media account.

Both parents of the high school football player who died in an injury remembered and described their son as an outgoing and fearless individual who strived for greatness.

All people who watched the game prayed that the student-athlete would survive the injury, but his father said that the damage was just too much.

WATCH: Citrus High School Football Player Dies After Collapsing During Practice - From WFLA News Channel 8