LeBron James' football career was discussed when he appeared on ESPN's "Monday Night Football." "The King" used the time to revisit a "what-if" in the past that could have possibly change his professional sports career.

LeBron James in the NFL

According to Yahoo Sports, Eli Manning asked LeBron James during the Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys game if it was real that he was offered to play for Dallas Cowboys.

The Los Angeles Lakers star confirmed that the now 78-year-old Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had offered him an NFL contract during the 2011 NBA lockout.

James added that he did not only received an offer from the Dallas team but also from Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, who discussed bringing him aboard.

"That's true. Jerry Jones offered me a contract, Pete Carroll did as well in Seattle during our lockout time. I still got the jersey too, that Jerry and Pete Carroll sent me from 2011," James said.

The interest of Cowboys and Seahawks in the NBA star has already been reported in the past, but James noted that if he considered signing with a team in another sport, it would rewrite sports history, and fans would wonder about what could have been.

Meanwhile, the football career of LeBron James is well-documented. James was a first-team all-state wide receiver during his days at the St. Vincent-St. Mary High School and had an interest in FBS programs.

However, LeBron James chose to pick up a basketball instead of a pigskin. The NBA star decided to focus on basketball in his senior year, which led him to stardom, but footage of his football career still exists online.

READ NEXT: Shannon Sharpe Expresses Excitement About LeBron James' Slimmer Physique: "Long Story Short, It's Over!"

Choosing the Right Path for LeBron James

Even his star rose through his years in the league, LeBron James maintained an interest in his other sports. James, later on, told The Athletic that he was confident that he would have made the roster if he had agreed to a deal with either Jones or Carroll.

LeBron James shared that he was confident about entering an NFL since he was just at a young age during that time. No one knew what could happen to a player's body on a football field, especially if he would be a target as big as LeBron.

Despite his size, there would be a huge chance that he would be injured during the stretch, but Peyton Manning even joked during the discussion that he would have thrown 75 touchdowns every season if he had LeBron James as a red-zone target.

The Lakers star is currently preparing for the upcoming season of the NBA. Despite no longer being ranked no. 1 as the best player in the league, LeBron James is now looking to redeem himself after exiting the playoffs in the first round last postseason.

The LA Lakers are currently considered one of the top teams to win the title this year, but they still need to make sure to knock down other teams like Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks, and neighbor LA Clippers.

READ MORE: Bill Walton Predicts LeBron James' Greatness Nearly Two Decades Ago: 'He Reminds Me so Much of Michael Jordan'

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: LeBron James Explains Why He Didn't Continue to Play High School Football - From TPGC Shorts