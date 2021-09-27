American sports pundit Shannon Sharpe expressed his excitement about not having any doubts that the Lakers star, LeBron James is ready to go for another title run this upcoming season.

Shannon Sharpe's Excitement on LeBron James' Dominance in the Upcoming Season

With only just a few months shy of his 37th birthday, LeBron showed that this off-season, he had taken extra care and precaution over his body.

According to Fadeaway World, FOX Sports' Shannon Sharpe stated that he's never seen LeBron James out of shape, but he's a firm believer that once players start to age in pro sport there's a need to drop a few pounds.

Sharpe said that normally, once an individual gets older, and if there are no changes in terms of weight or some pounds would be added, it would slow the individual down. He added that getting older means taking some weight off so the individual could maintain the level of quickness.

After sharing his personal opinion during an episode of Skip and Shannon: Undisputed, Sharpe warned the NBA that somebody's in a heap of trouble and emphasized that it's already for the rest of the league.

Sharpe, who is a notorious LeBron supporter who shared that he is on The King's side again after the physical adjustment done by LeBron.

Moreover, The King has apparently been slimmer over the summer. He showed the league that he's been completely locked in on another championship run in LA.

Also, LeBron's body transformation came after he was no longer considered as the best player on the planet in the rankings. LeBron was only considered as the 3rd best basketball player in the league. He was placed after Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant.

King James has avoided serious injuries so far in his career and proved that he is still among the NBA's best players after 18 seasons into his career.

The King's Physical Transformation and Training

It was Rob Pelinka, the Lakers basketball executive, who first revealed the slimmer body of LeBron. Pelinka mentioned during the recent pre-season presser, Rob Pelinka revealed that LeBron "slimmed up" and that his fitness level would stand out next season.

"We all know LeBron studies the greats and adds things into his game, and I think going into this stage of his career, he's made a decision to come back a little bit leaner, and I think that's going to translate into his explosiveness and his quickness," Pelinka said.

Going into his year 19 in the league, LeBron is still improving his craft every offseason. His latest adjustment proved that he wanted to become more explosive and agile even at the age of 36.

LeBron even organized a mini-camp at Las Vegas to ensure the team's chemistry prior to the regular season. The footage of the private and exclusive workout for members of the Lakers squad has since been making its rounds on social media.

It was later found out that a random student secretly filmed a brief part of the Lakers minicamp, which happened in his own school.

