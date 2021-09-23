Nine-time All-NBA guard Russell Westbrook is set to release a documentary on his life titled "Passion Play: Russell Westbrook" on Showtime Sports on October 15.

According to CBS Sports, the 32-year-old Los Angeles Lakers guard's documentary would tackle his journey from high school to the league.

Russell Westbrook grew up on the outskirts of Los Angeles. He started to play for Leuzinger High School during his high school days. His days in UCLA until he got into the NBA would also be highlighted in the documentary.

"Passion Play" would be aired on Showtime's network, on-demand, and streaming platforms, Lakers Daily reported.

Despite spending limited time with the media throughout his career, the 4th overall pick during the 2008 draft showed investment in "Passion Play" by working as an executive producer of the project. His younger brother, Raynard Westbrook, co-produced the documentary.

Westbrook's documentary will be featuring interviews with his ex-UCLA teammate Kevin Love and his former Oklahoma City Thunder teammate big man Nick Collison, among others. "Passion Play" would release never-before-seen interviews with Westbrook's family and the man himself.

"There are a lot of misconceptions about me, but I'm ready to share my story and my journey with my fans," Westbrook said.

Russell Westbrook's Side of his Story

Emmy-winning filmmakers Gotham Chopra and Erik LeDrew co-directed "Passion Play." In his previous films, Chopra has documented some of the world's most prominent athletes.

The American author, filmmaker, and entrepreneur already featured basketball icons Kobe Bryant and LeBron James and American football star Tom Brady in his works. He featured the "Black Mamba" Kobe Bryant in "Muse," Tom Brady in "Tom vs. Time," and LeBron James in "Shut Up and Dribble."

The sports documentary "Passion Play" gives Chopra his best chance yet to shift an athlete's perception in the polarizing Westbrook.

Based on the statement released by Chopra, when they started the project with the triple-double machine in the fall of 2019, he attended Westbrook's first game with the Houston Rockets.

He added that just two years later, Russell Westbrook has already been to three teams, and "I can say there's no one I'd rather have ridden this roller coaster with than Russ."

Chopra also said that contrary to the persona painted by the media, Westbrook has been one of the sharpest, most dynamic, caring, creative, and driven people he had ever met and collaborated with. Chopra noted that he was excited to share that true version of Russell Westbrook with the world through "Passion Play."

The 32-year-old NBA star is entering his first season with the Los Angeles Lakers after being traded from the Washington Wizards.

The UCLA alum and the two-time scoring champ spent his first 11 seasons in the NBA with the OKC Thunder before making stops with the Houston Rockets and Wizards the past two seasons before heading to the city of angels.

