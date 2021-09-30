The surprise appearance of United States President Joe Biden at Wednesday night's Congressional Baseball Game was welcomed by boos from the crowd.

Pres. Joe Biden Attends Congressional Baseball Game

According to Daily Mail, when President Joe Biden entered the ballpark Wednesday night, the Republican side of the stadium greeted the president with boos while the Democratic side yelled his agenda's slogans "We Love Joe" and "Build Back Better."

Biden huddled with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the Democratic dugout before he walked across the field to greet the lawmakers on the Republican side.

President Biden left before the end of the game, which saw Republicans win with a score of 13-12. At the winning moment of the Republicans, Pelosi was seen furiously speaking on the phone throughout.

Despite the moment on the ballfield, glad-handing lawmakers faced Biden during the Congressional game at D.C., the members of his own party threatened to strike his domestic agenda while deadlines were looming.

The $3.5 trillion spending bill of Biden was still endangered by Democratic Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, while progressives could tank a House vote on the separate $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package during a key vote on Thursday.

READ MORE: Explicit Chants Against Pres. Joe Biden Erupt at College Football Games Across the Country

Biden's Domestic Agenda

Biden needed his fellow Democrats to get his $3.5 trillion 'human infrastructure' bill across home plate, but both have infuriated colleagues by not publicly stating their counter-proposals.

On Wednesday, Manchin scuttled hopes of a quick deal on the broader bill after he issued a fiery statement calling it "fiscal insanity." The progressive members of the so-called "Squad" in the House also threatened to kill infrastructure, which the centrists support.

Meanwhile, Congress has until midnight on Thursday to pass an improvised funding bill to avoid a government shutdown, with a vote scheduled in the morning on a deal announced by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.

Aside from the stop-gap bill, lawmakers must also raise the debt ceiling, a move that would prevent the U.S. government from going into a disastrous credit default by mid-October. It was an issue Republicans insisted that Democrats must be the ones to resolve on their own in reconciliation.

On the other hand, Pentagon top officials have been grilled in Congress this week over the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, with Generals Mark Milley and Frank McKenzie contradicting the president's claim that he wasn't advised by the military officials to keep U.S. troops on the Afghan soil.

The former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, shared online that the appearance of Biden at the Congressional baseball game was a disgrace. Haley added that not having time to take questions on Afghanistan or see the humanitarian crisis at the border but could attend a baseball game is a disgrace.

READ NEXT: Devin Williams Breaks Throwing Hand; Self-Inflicted Injury Puts Brewers' Playoffs Run in Jeopardy

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: Biden makes surprise appearance at congressional baseball game in DC-Daily Mail

