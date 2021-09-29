The chances of surviving the postseason got thinner for the Milwaukee Brewers after they found out that their pitcher Devin Williams was advised to undergo surgery on his fractured right throwing hand.

Milwaukee Brewers' Self-Inflicted Injury

Prior to Wednesday's game, Williams clarified to the reporters that the injury was self-inflicted. He said that he punched a wall out of anger after having "a few drinks" following Sunday's celebration of the team clinching the National League Central.

According to USA Today, Milwaukee Brewers' President of baseball operations David Stearns stated that their setup man Williams acquired an injury that will likely require surgery to place a plate in his hand to help repair the fracture. Stearns added that the injury would likely sideline him out for the remainder of the season.

Injury Out of Frustration for Devin Williams

"After our celebration, I went out to have a few drinks and on my way home I was a little frustrated, upset, and I punched a wall. That's how it happened," Williams said.

Williams cleared to the media that he was pretty upset with himself and there was no one else to blame.

He said that he felt like he had let not only the team down, but also their coaching staff, their fans, and everyone supporting the Brewers. He admitted that he knew how big his role was on the team that he was playing for and there's a lot of people counting on him; that's why he was upset.

Moreover, Williams said that he would be cheering for his team because that's all he could do after the injury. He added that he would learn from the experience and would not make the same mistake in the future.

Meanwhile, Williams, who was unaware of the severity of the injury yet, actually suited up in advance of Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium.

Stearns confirmed that their pitcher actually tried to throw despite his injury. The Brewers president also said that they were not aware of the injury that's why Williams was able to throw, but he immediately felt at that point that he had hurt himself.

Stearns added that when he knew that he was hurt, he informed the medical staff. Williams was X-rayed during the game after the discovery and other doctors were consulted about his situation. Stearns said that he was required to proceed with surgery.

Furthermore, Williams said that he was surprised by the severity of the injury.

"I didn't initially think it was going to be that serious. I tried to throw through it, but I wasn't able to," Williams said.

On the other hand, Williams was asked about how his teammates responded to the devastating news. The Brewers pitcher said that he was able to speak with them and he expressed his apologies about what happened.

Instead of being upset, Williams' teammates expressed their support to their setup man and said that they got his back.

