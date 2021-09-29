UFC fighter Jon Jones on Tuesday vowed to leave alcohol behind following his domestic violence arrest that occurred last week.

Jones took to Instagram stories to voice out his promises to leave the alcohol, contending that his brain cannot handle the substance anymore, and it left "too much trauma" on him. The UFC fighter also called the recent incident he was involved in a "nightmare," but he will turn it into "the best thing that happened in his life."

The athlete inserted the said texts on a video of him working out as he lifted weights in a gym.

Jones also paired accompanied his story about his promises with the song "You've Got a Friend In Me" by Randy Newman.

Jones' post on his social media came days after he was arrested last week over domestic violence that involved a woman after they attended a UFC Hall of Fame Ceremony last Thursday night.

UFC Fighter Jon Jones Engaged in Domestic Violence

On Friday morning, Jones was arrested by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on two charges, including felony and misdemeanor battery domestic violence, ESPN reported citing a police report released on Tuesday.

In an interview with the involved woman, who was not named upon her request, she alleged that Jones became physical with her. The athlete allegedly touched the back of her head and pulled her hair.

Furthermore, the police also pointed out that the woman who stayed with Jones at Caesar's Palace discovered that the clothing of the woman had blood and that she had a bump on her lip with dried blood. The law enforcement authorities also observed blood on the bedsheets of the hotel room where Jones and the woman stayed.

The police were called after the woman went down to the security desk to ask for a key to her room, Yahoo! Sports reported. The woman was reported to tear up and claimed that she was afraid to go back to the room. She was then taken to the security office.

UFC Fighter Jon Jones Resisted the Arrest

Authorities confirmed that they encountered the UFC fighter outside the hotel. Jones identified himself and then resisted the arrest as he headbutted a police car that left a dent and chipping paint on the vehicle.

The police also said that Jones jested on the arrest, saying that he would take them all and see what the officers can do. The UFC fighter also claimed that he can escape the handcuffs, but he apologized to the officers when they threatened the athlete that they would tase him.

The authorities also claimed that the mood of Jon Jones was also unstable, claiming that the athlete broke down in tears and went from being calm to angry while he was speaking with the law enforcement officials.

Despite being arrested, Jon Jones was also released on Friday evening on an $8,000 bail. The UFC fighter was reported to be due back in court on October 26.

