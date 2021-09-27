UFC Hall of Famer and WWE superstar Ronda Rousey announced on Monday that she is officially a mother, as she shared a glimpse of her baby girl and her name on social media.

Rousey took to Instagram to share a photo of the hands of her daughter to her husband Travis Browne.

Aside from showing the little cute hand and arm of her daughter, the UFC Hall of Famer also shared the name of her little angel to her 14 million followers, as she posted the name "La'akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne" in the caption of the photo, with a heart emoji.

Ronda Rousey announcing Her Motherhood

In April, the WWE star announced in a YouTube video that she was four months pregnant with her husband Browne, whom she married in 2017.

"I've been pregnant since January, so four months, so woo baby bump," Rousey said according to Comic Book, adding that she can't hide her pregnancy anymore.

In the video, the UFC Hall of Famer emphasized that she wanted to share her journey, pointing out there's "more to the story" they'll be telling later.

In June, Rousey and her husband also held a gender reveal event with a Pokemon theme, as they announced her expected due date was on September 22.

"I don't know what it's like to have a baby. I could look down at this beautiful child and like 'f-everything, I don't care about anything else other than this baby,'" said Rousey in an interview.

It can be recalled that Rousey has never made it back to the WWE rings since "WrestleMania 35" that happened in April 2019. Weeks later, the couple announced that they would take time and try to start a family.

Ronda Rousey WWE Return

In an April interview, WWE President Nick Khan did not reveal the specific date when Rousey will return to the arena. However, the WWE president noted that the UFC Hall of Famer would be "coming back at a certain point in time."

Although Rousey is not yet confirming when her return WWE comeback will be, Comic Book reported that the WWE superstar was spotted multiple times in a wrestling ring throughout the previous year, but any plans of return were quickly halted.

In an interview with Steve-O, also in the previous year, Rousey said that she wants to devote her energy towards her family. In another interview with Table Talk in April, Rousey pointed out that she will return to the WWE ring when "she feels like it." While Ronda Rousey is out of the ring, the WWE star bonds with her fans and stays active on social media streaming video games that she plays online.

In a video posted in her IG account, the UFC Hall of Famer was seen playing "Horizon Zero Dawn" and she seems to enjoy facing and killing machine beasts in the game.

