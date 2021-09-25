Manchester United team manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has called out his forwards to ease the scoring burden on Cristiano Ronaldo for the team's success.

Since returning to Manchester United, the Portuguese striker has sunk four goals in three games and is set to lead the attack against Aston Villa at Old Trafford.

Manchester United Manager Asks for Cristiano Ronaldo's Scoring Back Up

The formidable form of Cristiano Ronaldo and his goal threat means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cannot start games without the 36-year-old superstar from Portugal.

According to Mirror, the Manchester United boss has warned his other attackers, including Bruno Fernandes, Jesse Lingard, Mason Greenwood, and Anthony Martial, to step up their game. Solskjaer noted that they must chip in with goals to help the Portuguese football star.

When asked if Cristiano Ronaldo could shoulder the burden of scoring alone, Solskjaer said definitely not.

"Jesse has two, Mason has three, Bruno has four and Cristiano has four, which is a good return from the forwards," Solskjaer noted.

The United boss said he's confident that Anthony Martial, Jadon Sancho, and Edinson Cavani would score goals for the team.

He further noted that the scoring has to be spread around, and Paul Pogba would score goals too because it has been a long time since they have had one main 30 or 40 goals-a-year striker. He added that the team effort could give them a good chance.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Praises Cristiano Ronaldo's Hunger for Success

The United manager praised the immediate impact made by Cristiano Ronaldo in his second spell at United. Solskjaer said the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's relentless desire to win remains his greatest strength.

"He deserves every plaudit he gets for his physical state," Solskjaer noted. Moreover, Solskjaer also said that he is more impressed on the fact that despite his achievement Ronaldo is still hungry to win, and his mentality shows that he is still absolutely spot on.

The United boss noted that Ronaldo would keep going until his head said, "I've given everything now." However, Solskjaer hoped that Ronaldo's hunger for success would last a few years. He cited Linford Christie, who was quite an age when he won his gold medal, "so age is never a problem."

The United manager noted that the Portuguese striker is still one of the quickest players in the league, and he's happy with his physical condition.

Solskjaer understood that he needed to manage the workload of his star. He shared that unlike in the Spanish and Italian leagues, the Premier League is more intense. Still, he believes that Cristiano Ronaldo would score and create goals for United.

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also praised goalkeeper David De Gea for reasserting himself as United's No.1 after losing the position last season.

