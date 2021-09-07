Explicit chants against President Joe Biden broke out in college football games across the country over the last few days.

Newsweek reported that one video circulated on Sunday showed crowds chanting "F**k Joe Biden" during the Texas A&M Aggies game against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The video was shared on Instagram by "the-typical-liberal," a meme page by conservative Grant Godwin. The page has more than 2.4 million followers. Godwin wrote in his caption that "let this be a new trend at all college football games!"

The first crowd to have been recorded chanting the anti-Biden chants were fans attending the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers game against Citadel Bulldogs on Thursday, News Wars reported.

On Friday, the Virginia Tech Hokies fans also broke out the "F**k Joe Biden" chant. The next day, Alabamans watching the Auburn Tigers game against the Akron Zips joined the trend chanting expletives against Joe Biden.

The Old Row Sports account tweeted that the anti-Biden chant breaking out is now a movement. The explicit chants against Joe Biden came after the president's support rating have dwindled as a result of his handling of the U.S. troops' exit from Afghanistan.

Joe Biden's Approval Rating

According to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll, Joe Biden's popularity rating is now at 44 percent, down eight points from May. On the other hand, his disapproval rating is 51 percent, up nine points from the same period.

Afghanistan has been the main factor for Joe Biden's rising disapproval rating, with 61 percent of the Americans disapproving of the president's handling of the withdrawal.

Seventy-one percent think the war in Afghanistan was a failure, with 38 percent saying that the U.S. should have withdrawn but left some troops.

A new poll from Emerson College also showed that former President Donald Trump would beat Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election. The poll showed that 47 percent of American voters leaned toward Donald Trump compared to 46 percent for Joe Biden in a 2024 hypothetical election survey.

Aside from the U.S. troops' withdrawal from Afghanistan, Biden's policy over the southern border has also factored in his disapproval rating.

According to Washington Examiner, the president has reversed a number of Trump-era immigration policies, which has increased the number of immigrants amid the pandemic. Some polls noted that Biden's job approval rating on immigration and border security was stuck in the 30s.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas dubbed the situation at the border as "unsustainable" and forecasted that they are going to lose if conditions do not change.

Afghanistan Withdrawal

The Biden administration faces growing pressure with reports that several hundred people, including American citizens, had been blocked from flying out of an airport for a week.

Marina LeGree noted that around 600 to 1,300 people have been waiting near the Mazar-i-Sharif airport. LeGree is the founder and executive director of an American NGO in Afghanistan, The Guardian reported.

A State Department spokesperson noted that the U.S. is committed to helping Americans and at-risk Afghan citizens leave. However, the department has also acknowledged that its resources are limited.

The spokesperson said they do not have any control over the airspace in Afghanistan or elsewhere in the region. The department added that they would hold the Taliban to its promise to let people freely leave Afghanistan.

