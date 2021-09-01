Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell said President Joe Biden will not be impeached over his handling of the U.S. troops' exit from Afghanistan.

However, he urged Americans to hold the president accountable at the "ballot box" in the 2022 midterm and 2024 presidential elections, The Daily Wire reported.

McConnell noted that he thinks the best way to remove the president is through the ballot box. The Senate Minority leader said since the House and the Senate are both Democratic-controlled, impeachment will not happen under the normal process.

The House of Representatives is responsible for the decision on whether to impeach a president or not. The Senate, on the other hand, is in charge of holding the ensuing impeachment trial.

The Senate also votes to convict or acquit the commander-in-chief of the charges. Under the Biden administration, Democrats lead both chambers of Congress.

Impeachment of Joe Biden

Senators Josh Hawley and Marsha Blackburn had urged the president to resign last week, while Senator Rick Scott urged Vice President Kamala Harris and the cabinet to oust Joe Biden by invoking the 25th Amendment, Newsweek reported.

Republicans in the House have continued to call for Biden's impeachment, with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene introducing three articles of impeachment against the president last week.

Rep. Lauren Boebert took the same step on Tuesday, calling for the impeachment of the president and Kamala Harris. Boebert suggested that the two Democratic leaders be replaced with the secretary of the state.

Forty-two percent of American adults have said that Joe Biden did a "poor" job in withdrawing U.S. troops from Afghanistan, while 29 percent called his decision "fair," and 27 percent found it "good" or "excellent," under new poll research by the Pew Research Center.

Joe Biden Over Afghanistan

Joe Biden continued to defend his decision to leave Afghanistan, saying that there is nothing low grade, low risk, or low cost about any war.

Biden said it is time to end the war in Afghanistan, The New York Times report. The Democratic leader noted that he believed that he had made a wise decision with all of his heart.

He refused to admit any sort of faults as the Taliban celebrated their "independence" from America with gunfire heard across Kabul. But Joe Biden has expressed remorse for the loss of lives after suicide bombers caused an explosion at the Kabul airport.

He vowed retaliation to anyone responsible for the attack, saying that they will not forgive nor forget. The president said that they will hunt those responsible for the attacks and make them pay.

The explosions at Hamid Karzai International Airport had killed 11 Marines and one Navy medic, while 15 Americans were wounded. Meanwhile, the number of Afghan civilians who were killed and injured remains unknown.

Joe Biden said the choice over Afghanistan was between leaving or escalating. He noted that he was not going to extend this "forever war."

