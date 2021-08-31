As the Taliban gained full control of Kabul and Afghanistan after the U.S. military left on Monday evening, "house-to-house executions" were reported.

According to Fox News, horrifying audio of distant gunshots appeared to confirm this report. An Afghan man who worked with Americans on the ground provided the audio clip to Fox News.

The Afghan man was able to record the sound of distant gunshots, demonstrating the executions happening in the country around the time the final U.S. plane left Kabul and providing a glimpse into the extremist militants' rule over the country.

He said he thinks there is a conflict between the Taliban. He added that he does not know where he was as he hid in an unknown location and has no idea how to leave.

"From everywhere, I hear the sounds of shooting, gunfire," the Afghan man noted.

A senior U.S. source told Fox News that Taliban militants were carrying out "house-to-house executions" in Kabul after the U.S. exit.

It was earlier reported that President Joe Biden said U.S. officials in Kabul may have handed out a list of American citizens, green card holders, and Afghan allies to the Taliban.

The so-called "kill list" was intended to help people get through to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul. It caused outrage from military officials behind the scenes. Many fear the extremist group will use it to kill those named on it.

One defense official noted that the people who made the list just put all those Afghans on a kill list. A former translator for a high-ranking U.S. Army Ranger told Fox News on Wednesday that the Taliban began executing allies of the U.S. in public. The translator said this is happening in provinces away from the media in Kabul.

READ NEXT: Pres. Joe Biden Admits Donald Trump's Deal With Taliban Resulted in a Year Without Combat Death in Afghanistan

Taliban Celebrating U.S. Exit

Some videos had shown Taliban fighters celebrating the U.S. exit with gunfire and seized the airport in Kabul. The Taliban reportedly took control of the airport before dawn on Tuesday.

Celebratory gunfire can be heard across the capital of Afghanistan, Business Insider reported. Nabih Bulos of Los Angeles Times shared a video of Taliban fighters entering parts of Kabul airport that the U.S earlier controlled. Taliban fighters entering a hangar had been seen looking at the equipment of the U.S. military that was left behind.

A U.S. general earlier said that the U.S. had permanently disabled vehicles and aircraft upon departure so they could never be used again.

Marine Gen. Kenneth "Frank" McKenzie, commander of U.S Central Command, announced the completion of the military's exit in the country on Monday. He said the U.S. planes had departed before midnight in Kabul.

McKenzie noted that they did not get everybody they wanted to get out, NPR reported. But President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that there's no deadline for those remaining Americans and vowed to get them out of the country if they wish to.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said that Afghanistan has its full independence after American soldiers left the country.

Calls for Joe Biden's Resignation

Several Republican lawmakers had blamed Joe Biden for leaving Americans behind, recalling the president's previous statement that he will not leave Afghanistan until all Americans are safely evacuated, Independent reported.

Rep. Darin LaHood took on Twitter to express his sentiments. LaHood said Biden had deemed his promise to Taliban more important than his vow to bring stranded Americans home.

Rep. Jody Hice noted that if Joe Biden refuses to resign, he must be impeached. Hice added that what happened is an absolute disgrace.

Florida congressman and Republican Mike Waltz tweeted that the war in Afghanistan has not ended. He added that the terrorism in Afghanistan will not stay in the war-torn country as it will spread "like cancer and follow us home."

READ MORE: Taliban Got Hold of a U.S.-Made Super-Surveillance System

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Mary Webber

WATCH: Taliban Take Over Kabul Airport - From BBC News





