A new Emerson College poll showed that former President Donald Trump would beat President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election. The latest poll has also included a hypothetical match-up between Biden and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

There was 47 percent of American voters who leaned toward Donald Trump compared to 46 percent for Joe Biden in a 2024 hypothetical election survey, The Blaze reported.

In the national poll of 1,200 registered voters between August 30 and September 1, it also revealed that Joe Biden received 48 percent of the vote compared to DeSantis' 36 percent.

Sen. Mitt Romney would also be beaten by the current president in the hypothetical match-up, with Romney getting 23 percent of the vote, while Biden with 42 percent.

Spencer Kimball, director of Emerson College Polling, said the data reminds him of 1912 when Teddy Roosevelt failed to win the Republican nomination from former President William Taft.

Kimball noted that the data suggests that Republicans want either Donald Trump or a Trumpian candidate to be their nominee. Otherwise, they may split from the party, according to the director of the polling.

Joe Biden's Approval Rating

Newsweek reported that a separate poll released by ABC News and The Washington Post showed that Joe Biden's approval rating had plummeted from the end of June to the beginning of September.

Biden's approval rating has been at 50 percent on June 30. It then declined to 44 percent as of September 1. The poll also showed 51 percent of Americans disapproving of the president.

Afghanistan has been the main factor for Joe Biden's rising disapproval rating, with 61 percent of the Americans disapproving of Biden's handling of the withdrawal.

Seventy-one percent think the war in Afghanistan was a failure, with 38 percent saying that the U.S. should have withdrawn but left some troops, NPR reported.

Meanwhile, 37 percent said it should have been pulled out completely, and just 10 percent said no troops should be withdrawn.

Forty-nine percent of voters also believed that former President George W. Bush should be held accountable for the war in Afghanistan. Joe Biden came second at 24 percent, while former President Barack Obama got 18 percent.

Only 10 percent of voters believe that Donald Trump should be held the most accountable for the war in Afghanistan, Daily Mail reported.

Republicans mostly pin the blame on Biden and Obama, who announced Osama bin Laden's death in 2011. The former Democratic president vowed to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan, but he never entirely did so.

On the other hand, Democrats are blaming Bush and Trump. Donald Trump earlier negotiated the exit deal with the Taliban without the then-Afghan government at the discussion.

Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Run

Donald Trump and his allies had been suggesting that he will run again in 2024. Former top Trump adviser Jason Miller said it's somewhere "between 99 and 100 percent" that Trump would run once again for office.

Miller noted that Donald Trump has not exactly said that he will run, but if one would talk to him, they would get the idea that he's running.

