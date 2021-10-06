Former Los Angeles Lakers big man Pau Gasol announced his retirement from professional basketball on Tuesday.

Kyle Goon of the Southern California News Group and Shams Charania of The Athletic both reported that his no. 16 Lakers jersey would soon join the ranks of the legendary franchise's immortals.

Los Angeles Lakers' Jersey Retirement for Pau Gasol

Pau Gasol said that retiring from professional basketball was a difficult decision for him after so many years of playing. However, he noted that it was a decision that he really thought over.

According to NBA.com, the Los Angeles Lakers reportedly plans to retire the jersey of the 41-year-old big man from Spain.

The Lakers' decision followed Pau Gasol's announcement of his retirement from basketball, which would end a career that lasted for more than two decades and earned him not only two titles in the NBA but also a world championship gold with Spain's national team.

Pau Gasol will join the historic individuals whose numbers hang in the Staples Center rafters.

"Pau Gasol is undoubtedly one of the most accomplished players of his generation... Paul inspired countless fans through his remarkable skill and passion for the game," NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement.

"But what sets Pau apart is his tireless commitment to giving back to his native Spain and other communities around the world, which he continues to make a priority," Silver added.

READ NEXT: LeBron James: Tom Brady Not the 'GOAT' Athlete

NBA Star Pau Gasol Retires At 41

The possible retirement of the No. 16 jersey of Pau Gasol would place him as the 11th player to receive that honor, and the first since Kobe Bryant, who had his Nos. 8 and 24 retired in 2017.

The other numbers who were retired by the LA Lakers were numbers of Wilt Chamberlain (No. 13), Elgin Baylor (No. 22), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (No. 33), Shaquille O'Neal (No. 34), Gail Goodrich (No. 25), Magic Johnson (No. 32), James Worthy (No. 42), Jamaal Wilkes (No. 52) and Jerry West (No. 44).

Before his retirement announcement, the Spanish center had already announced his farewell from the international basketball scene in August after Spain lost to the U.S. in the quarterfinals of the Tokyo Olympics. The stint in Tokyo marked his fifth Olympics.

Gasol was acquired by the Lakers in 2008, during a trade deadline. He averaged 17 points and 9.2 rebounds in his career. The NBA star helped the Lakers to win their titles in 2009 and 2010.

Pau Gasol played a total of 1,226 regular seasons with five teams in his NBA career, including the Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, and San Antonio Spurs.

The Spanish big man won a world championship title with Spain in 2006, in addition to 2009, 2011, and 2015 European titles.

READ MORE: LA Lakers Open Preseason With a Loss Against Brooklyn Nets; Lakers' Young Guns Came up Short in Debut at Home

This article is owned by Latin Post

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: Pau Gasol Announces Retirement From Basketball, Lakers Will Retire No. 16 Jersey - From CBS Los Angeles

Written by: Jess Smith

WATCH: Pau Gasol Announces Retirement From Basketball, Lakers Will Retire No. 16 Jersey- CBS Los Angeles