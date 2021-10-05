The Los Angeles Lakers star, LeBron James, stated that Tom Brady should not be considered the GOAT athlete and explained why the NFL star's not in the GOAT tier case.

LeBron James Explains Why Tom Brady's Not the GOAT

Most football fans considered Tom Brady as an NFL icon, something like Michael Jordan, not in terms of impressiveness in the field, but when speaking about the dominance in the sport.

The 44-year-old NFL star has won seven Super Bowls throughout his professional career. Brady bagged multiple-time MVP awards and is the all-time leader in passing yards, and owns dozens of records in the NFL.

However, LeBron James does not seem to agree with that distinction.

According to Fadeaway World, despite Brady's accomplishments and stardom in the NFL, LeBron James explained why Tom Brady should not be considered the GOAT athlete several months ago. LeBron emphasized that Brady only affected the game one way.

"My only argument with a football player being the greatest athlete of all time is that they only gotta play one side of the floor, man. Yes, Brady is unbelievable. Brady is the greatest quarterback I've ever seen, but he affects the game one way," LeBron said.

Also, the King stated that he knew the physicality in football, and it's crazy to the athlete's body, but he was not impressed by the impact made by quarterbacks.

LeBron emphasized how great the New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was. The King praised Belichick for implementing the five-guy front defense to protect their asset.

Moreover, LeBron pointed out that basketball players needed to know both sides of the game every single night, but for football players, it's different. The King said that when football players were in charge offensively, they never talked about the defensive side of the game.

He added that he never said that Brady's not great; for him, Brady is the greatest football player of all time but not the greatest athlete.

GOAT Athelete Conversation

Some sports analysts agreed to the statement of LeBron. Brady was not the exact athletic, mobile, or even fast type of athlete who should be considered the GOAT. Also, he had a tremendous offensive line protecting him for most of his career, and he did not play any defense in his lengthy career.

However, for some sports fans and analysts, it would be hard to make a case against Brady being the greatest of all time if it would be based on individual accolades. This is because he is one of the world's winningest athletes and has been dubbed as the best player in NFL history.

On the other hand, the NFL star responded to LeBron's statement during an interview in June.

"My style of play might not fit everybody else's, what their view of what that position should be...and I have the awareness to realize, 'OK, I can't do those things,' Tom Brady replied on HBO's The Shop.

