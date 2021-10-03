The Los Angeles Lakers started their preseason campaign with a loss against their rival Brooklyn Nets at home, 123-97.

With the stars out Sunday for the Lakers-Nets preseason game, the absence opened an opportunity for the guys who wore the purple and gold jersey and the nets jersey for the first time.

LA Lakers' Drops Preseason Opener Against Nets

LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and Blake Griffin were out during the preseason opener. The only big name to log court time was Anthony Davis, but he only played for 11 minutes in the first quarter.

According to Lake Show Life, the preseason opener between the Lakers and Nets was entertaining for the first three quarters, but the LA squad fell short in the final quarter. The home team lost to the Nets Sunday at Staples Center.

Despite Sunday's loss, the fans in the city of angels were hyped, considering there has been no action in Staples Center for months.

Newly acquired Lakers guard Malik Monk led the Lakers-Nets showdown with 15 points, and Cam Thomas led the Nets with 21 points.

Monk surprised the league as he became the biggest revelation Sunday after he showed his instant-offense capabilities. Monk's teammates even called him "Microwave" in the first week of training camp because of his unpredicted explosiveness on the floor.

Wayne Ellington and Howard each added 11 points, while Horton-Tucker scored 10 for the Lakers.

Lakers-Nets Preseason Opener Shows Unexpected Talents

The game was mostly competitive except for the final period when the deep end of the Lakers' bench was outscored 39-16 by the Nets.

However, the result of the game would not be a guarantee since the stars of both teams would be stepping the court in their regular-season matchup.

Despite a preseason opener without the biggest names, the game had some exciting moments. The crowd inside the Staples erupted after Talen Horton-Tucker dropped a one-handed slam. They also buzzed after Malik Monk got hot.

Moreover, Lakers fans also were hyped when they saw big men DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard swatted away shots at the rim just like the old times. Anthony Davis stayed on the floor for a short period of time, but he displayed a glimpse of his offensive prowess this coming season.

Due to the recent improvement in terms of COVID-19 protocols, the Laker girls were back in the spotlight, and fans were able to sit courtside since the capacity restrictions inside the Staples were already lifted.

The Lakers big man, Davis, who ended last season with an injury in his groin and knee while dealing with an Achilles problem all season, looked healthy in his limited run, scoring the Lakers' first points on an explosive drive to the basket. He scored six points in a limited showing.

"I just wanted to play," Davis said.

The LA Lakers would be playing against the Phoenix Suns next Wednesday.

