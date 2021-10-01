After being fed up with Kyrie Irving, NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal advised the Brooklyn Nets to cut ties with him if he would miss the New York team's game for being unvaccinated.

Shaquille O'Neal did not hold back when asked what he'd do if Kyrie Irving misses half the season for not getting vaccinated.

"I would go upstairs and say, 'Get him up out of here'," Shaq told "Tiki & Tierney" this week.

Shaquille O'Neal vs. Kyrie Irving

According to TMZ, the 49-year-old NBA big man noted that the Brooklyn Nets should be trading Kyrie Irving or cut ties with him because he could not play the team's home games because of being unvaccinated.

Shaq also emphasized that the Brooklyn Nets team could win with the help of "a two-punch and a great shooter, and some rebounders." The dominant big man said if he was still playing and they were his teammates, he would be in charge "all the way, all day."

Shaquille O'Neal also called out the Brooklyn Nets owner to get Kyrie Irving back because the team needed him to win, especially during their home games.

The Brooklyn Nets guard has been under attack after not getting the required vaccination as the pandemic goes on. The 29-year-old guard would not be able to play the Brooklyn Nets home games due to the implementation of NYC's COVID-19 mandate that prohibits unvaccinated players from playing at home.

Shaquille O'Neal Sends Kyrie Irving Some Advice

After a disappointing season, which was halted by injuries, the Brooklyn Nets is currently poised for a title run with Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden in 2021-22.

Shaq was not done sharing his thoughts on the topic as the NBA legendary big man expanded his take on "The Big Podcast" on Thursday.

He said he's not going to disregard Kyrie Irving's right to have an opinion, but he emphasized that "Uncle Drew" should think about the bigger picture.

Despite his comic personality, Shaq noted that in the game of basketball, sometimes players should think about others instead of themselves.

"Now, Kyrie has his own views and his opinions. I'm not going to knock that," Shaq said.

However, Shaquille O'Neal reminded Kyrie Irving that he had an obligation to the team since he took the $200 million contract. The NBA legend said that once a player has signed up "for this life," there is no privacy, and the player should accept it.

If Kyrie Irving misses all the home games this season, he's reportedly set to lose $17.5 million in his contract. He would be losing $400,000 per game if he would not get vaccinated.

