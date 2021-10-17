The toxicology report of Former college hockey star and NHL player Jimmy Hayes revealed that fentanyl and cocaine were in his system at the time of his death on August 23 at the age of 31, two of his relatives said.

Jimmy Hayes' Toxicology Report Revelation

Based on the report of The Boston Globe, the wife of the hockey star, Kristen, said that she received the toxicology report on Friday.

According to USA Today, Kristen Hayes stated that she was completely shocked. Kristen shared that she was so certain that it had nothing to do with fentanyl or cocaine. The wife of the hockey player said that she really thought it was a heart attack or any other disease and was not drug-related because Hayes never showed any signs of a struggle at home during his death.

The said autopsy was performed two days after he died.

However, the Hayes family did not learn of the cause of his death until Friday when they were traveling to New Jersey for a pre-game tribute to the hockey star at the Blackhawks-Devils game.

Jimmy Hayes' Fentanyl, Cocaine Addiction

The 31-year-old hockey star Jimmy Hayes was found dead in his Massachusetts home a day after his family celebrated his son's second birthday. Hayes also has a younger son.

The father of Jimmy, Kevin, told the Globe that the hockey star had told him last year about his drug issues and that he, later on, received treatment.

Moreover, Kevin said that Jimmy shared with him that he was hooked on the pills after his injury. The father of Jimmy said that the hockey star started to take the pills after his injury and he never got off; that is why he advised Jimmy to get some help.

Jimmy followed the advice of his father and visited a place in Haverhill, Massachusetts. Kevin said that his son got help and everything was on the path to recovery, but the latest toxicology report surprised him.

Meanwhile, the popular Boston native hockey player won a national title with Boston College in 2010. The 6-foot-5-inch Hayes also played for the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, and New Jersey Devils during his seven years stint in the NHL.

The 31-year-old hockey star recorded 54 goals and assisted 55 goals in his professional hockey career.

Furthermore, his father said he hoped people would remember Jimmy's charitable side. He also said that he was coming forward with the toxicology results in hopes that it could help other people.

"If this can save someone from the pain, great. It's just so sad... You have a beautiful, All-American boy who made a terrible mistake and it cost him his life,'' Jimmy's father said.

On the other hand, Jimmy's brother, named after their father, Kevin, also played in the league. Kevin played for the Philadelphia Flyers and retired after he played in the American Hockey League in 2018-2019. Kevin recently co-hosted a podcast with two other former NHL players.

